The Nebraska volleyball team took a quick I-80 drive east to the Omaha Marriott, a facility where the team will stay for the duration of the NCAA Tournament.
It's a one hour trip from Lincoln to conclude one strange volleyball season.
Nebraska’s first match of the tournament comes on April 15, 19 days after its last match. The Huskers fought for a first-round bye and No. 5 overall seed, and will play the winner of the Texas State and Utah Valley match on April 14.
“We don’t play Wednesday so how do we play great Thursday,” Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook said at Tuesday’s press conference. “That’s the only focus right now because after that, we don’t know our schedule … We know nothing and there’s no point in looking down the road. I told them [the team] you got to be all in on Thursday.
The Huskers’ long break following their last scheduled series of the regular season being cancelled on March 30 had Cook and his staff finding different methods to keep the team engaged. That included changing up the structure of practices and spending more time in the weight room.
“We’re trying to keep them sharp and healthy,” Cook said. “We tried to build in some breaks because if you’re grinding six days over 19 days and you’re not playing matches, it’s really tough.”
Another part of that routine was creating challenges within practice. Cook said that one such challenge was meeting a certain threshold in drills before moving onto the next during practices.
The point was to find creative ways to get the team to stay in a competitive mindset despite not playing any matches, Cook said. Another noticeable feature within practices was the coaches and players making sure the goals of the team were similar.
“The toughest part is trying to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize,” senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We have not played a game in so long so trying to keep that same mentality each day of getting in and getting better is the toughest part.”
Stivrins is not the only Husker to miss live action as Cook expressed similar feelings. The loss of play helps to put the focus in perspective and build on the team’s calling card, taking the season one day at a time.
That was the case for the Huskers this season, especially given the unknowns presented in the regular season. Nebraska lost multiple games due to COVID-19 and did not get any make-up matches back. Cook echoed that sentiment on Tuesday, and said the team will de-stress a bit after weeks of intense practice.
“We really take it one day at a time because things are changing all the time,” Cook said. “Today, it was breakfast, free time, testing, lunch, maybe go to the zoo today, we’re going to get a workout in the hotel and hangout as a team tonight.”
The unknown variables carried over into the Omaha bubble set up by the NCAA, as logistical questions about the tournament popped up last week. Some involved the courts set-up and treatment of the players and as of Tuesday, those concerns have not fully been answered.
Some of the concerns expressed last Thursday still lingered when the teams arrived over the last couple of days. Nebraska has not yet practiced in Omaha, where the duration of the NCAA Tournament will take place, but other teams playing in first round matches have.
“I’ve also heard from a lot of the teams that are practicing that play tomorrow that the gym is quite not what we wanted it to be,” Stivrins said. “From what I’ve heard, it’s still a pretty rough set-up for a championship event.”
The updated locker rooms are white tents, something Stivrins said she saw within the CHI Health Center’s convention hall, an upgrade from what was one reported as none for the majority of the tournament last Thursday.
Now that Nebraska is in Omaha, a city in which Cook led the Huskers to the 2015 and 2006 National Championship, the goal is to focus only on the things that the team can control.
“We’re just so grateful to even have a tournament and I think that’s the main thing we need to focus on,” Stivrins said. “We need to focus on our team and not really what’s going outside of that because that’s completely out of our control.”