The Nebraska football team made another addition from the transfer portal, securing a commitment from former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy on Monday.
Purdy appeared in four games in his two years with the Seminoles, throwing four touchdowns and one interception. Purdy’s brother, Brock, was a successful four-year starter at Iowa State.
Purdy started once for Florida State in the 2020 season, a 38-22 loss to North Carolina State. A collarbone injury during 2020 fall camp kept him sidelined until late October, and continued to nag him during the 2021 offseason.
Upon returning to full health, Purdy was passed up on the depth chart by transfer quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, and only saw action in 2021 in Florida State’s win over Massachusetts.
Despite the sparse playing time, Purdy still has potential. Purdy was a consensus 4-star recruit, and was ranked the No. 7 dual threat quarterback of the 2020 recruiting class. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is familiar with Purdy’s skill set, having recruited him at his previous job at Pittsburgh.
Purdy also visited Oklahoma, with Nebraska winning out of his final two. He joins incoming Texas transfer Casey Thompson and returning sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers as competition for the starting quarterback job this spring. Purdy has four years of eligibility remaining, after the COVID eligibility pause in 2020 and redshirting in 2021.