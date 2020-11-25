Nebraska basketball is 1-0 for the first time under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
It’s low-hanging fruit, but the Huskers looked far more impressive against McNeese State on Wednesday afternoon than they did in their season-opener in Hoiberg’s inaugural season, a 66-47 defeat to UC Riverside.
The Huskers dominated the Cowboys in a wall-to-wall, 102-55 thrashing in which Nebraska’s newcomers shined and its returners looked much-improved. It’s a much-needed performance for a roster still looking to gel.
Here are five takeaways from the highest-scoring game of the Hoiberg era:
Dalano Banton is a perfect fit for Hoiberg’s system
Sophomore guard Dalano Banton’s potential certainly infatuated both Nebraska’s coaching staff and Husker fans alike.
The 6-foot-9 Toronto native didn’t disappoint in his Nebraska debut. Banton stuffed the box score against the Cowboys, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals.
The guard looks like a perfect fit to run Hoiberg’s offense. Against McNeese State, he showed just how valuable of a piece he can be in allowing the Huskers’ offense to operate. He’s lengthy enough to grab rebounds in the paint and find teammates on outlet passes, athletic enough to bend passes around defenders or finish at the rim and has the ball skills to command the offense himself.
One such example of this came with about 10 minutes left in the second half, and Nebraska already leading the Cowboys by more than 30 points. Banton battled inside to tip in a missed layup from sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo to give Nebraska a 76-41 lead with 10:15 to play.
On McNeese State’s ensuing possession, Banton blocked senior forward Chris Orlina’s shot, allowing Nebraska to break in transition. He then ran the floor and took a foul at the rim, where he made one of two free throws to boost the Huskers’ advantage to 77-41 with 9:45 to play.
That 30-second window provides an example of what Banton can provide for Nebraska this year; a versatile player that produces on both ends of the floor. In a day full of newcomers making the most of their Husker debuts, Banton’s efforts soared far above the rest.
“That’s who Dalano Banton is. That’s why he’s going to be so important to this team because he can do a little bit of everything,” Hoiberg said postgame. “He’s got the length to go up and contest, he can really guard positions one through four… He makes the difficult plays look easy, and that’s the sign of a great point guard.”
Last season, guard Cam Mack recorded the first triple-double in the history of the Nebraska men’s basketball program. If today’s performance is any indication, Banton could record a couple of his own by the time the 2020-21 campaign is all said and done.
Husker newcomers shine
Nebraska returned just 21.6% of its offensive production from last year, the lowest mark in the Big Ten. Much like last year, the Huskers will rely on talented newcomers to keep them afloat in a grueling Big Ten.
The Husker newcomers certainly lived up to their billing on Wednesday afternoon. Six Nebraska debutants reached double-figures against McNeese State, with Banton, junior guard Teddy Allen, junior guard Trey McGowens and junior guard Shamiel Stevenson leading the way with 14 points each.
McGowens looked particularly impressive, showing off his athleticism in an array of jaw-dropping finishes at the rim. He finished 5-of-9 from the field, one of those makes being an impressive alley-oop finish on a feed from Allen. Allen shone in his own right, displaying his size and propensity to finish contested shots at the rim to the tune of a 60% outing from the field. Stevenson was also efficient around the rim, converting 4-of-4 field goal attempts, while contributing on the defensive end with two steals.
Junior forward Lat Mayen knocked down three first-half 3-pointers in the game’s first five minutes en-route to 13 points of his own, while senior point guard Kobe Webster led the second unit well, notching 13 points.
It’s early, but Nebraska looks to be a much deeper unit than it was last year. The fact that the Huskers had six players in double figures is impressive, a sign that they will not need to rely on a singular player on a given night to produce.
Dru Kuxhausen was a non-factor
If McNeese State wanted any chance to compete against the Huskers on Wednesday, senior guard Dru Kuxhausen would need to have an efficient night from 3-point range.
Kuxhausen, a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native, was one of the best 3-point marksmen in Division I last year. He led the NCAA in 3-pointers made, made the second-most 3-pointers per game, and had the third-highest 3-point percentage at 45.8%.
The Husker defense rendered him ineffective on Wednesday afternoon. He was constantly contested, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Kuxhausen made just 3-of-8 attempts from 3-point range, and Hoiberg credited the Huskers’ defensive efforts in limiting his effectiveness.
Hoiberg said that one of Kuxhausen’s biggest strengths is that he “doesn’t stop moving,” and Nebraska had to be cognizant of where he was at all times. If Kuxhausen did have an efficient performance, the Huskers would’ve still probably won, but credit is due to a Nebraska defense that was solid all afternoon.
Yvan Ouedraogo is making plays that he wasn’t able to last year
Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo certainly looks more explosive than he did one year ago.
The 18-year-old Frenchman needs to improve on his touch around the rim, as he finished 3-of-12 from the field, but that’s hopefully something he builds on as the season progresses. Ouedraogo finished with nine points and seven rebounds coming off of the bench, and made three-of-five attempts from the free throw line.
Ouedraogo did flash potential on the offensive end, though. Following a McGowens steal in the second half, Ouedraogo ran the floor, collected a bounce pass in transition and went up for a dunk at the rim, which he converted while being fouled. He also threw down another dunk in the first half.
I’m not sure that Ouedraogo dunks that feed from McGowens in particular last year, a credit to the work he’s put in over the offseason.
He certainly looks more explosive, and will be a nice rotational piece or starter as the season rolls on, given his wealth of Big Ten experience. Hopefully Ouedraogo can round out his finishing ability in the rest of Nebraska’s non-conference slate, and if he does, he can be a valuable asset.
It’s hard to refute the weirdness of playing college basketball in a pandemic
Wednesday marked the first day of the college basketball season, and the world is in quite a different place from the last time we saw college basketball played in mid-March.
Much like in college football, rampant early-season schedule changes due to COVID-19 have put a damper on the early portion of the college basketball season. Nebraska’s own planned “bubble,” the Golden Window Classic, has been cut from eight teams originally to three, with North Dakota State and Nevada being the other two.
This college basketball season is sure to be unprecedented, and will produce some bizarre sights, one of which was on display at Pinnacle Bank Arena. McNeese State senior guard Ra’Shawn Langston wore a facial covering while playing against Nebraska, the first such sight in college basketball this season.
It didn’t hinder him too much, as he was the Cowboys’ second-leading scorer on the afternoon. Langston finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range. It’s the strange but sad reality we live in, one in which college basketball is getting underway while coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide. It’s an oddity now, but it may become more commonplace as the season progresses.
Nebraska is back in action tomorrow against Nevada in its first game in the Golden Window Classic. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.