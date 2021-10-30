Nebraska football dropped another conference game on Saturday, losing 28-23 at the hands of Purdue. The game was the latest in the long series of Nebraska letting winnable games slip away from it, and offered little in the way of positives.
The loss is the Huskers’ sixth defeat of the year, all coming by one possession.
Here are five takeaways from the latest Husker defeat:
The offense can not overcome a poor Martinez performance
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had his worst performance of the season against Purdue. He tossed a career-high four interceptions against the Boilermakers, including a pick-six in the second quarter and two on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter.
Aside from a pivotal late-second quarter play where senior wide receiver Samori Toure had a potential touchdown slip through his fingertips, the receivers had a solid game Saturday. On Martinez’s third interception, Toure was wide open cutting across the field, but Martinez overshot him and threw it right to Purdue junior safety Cam Allen. Junior wide receiver Omar Manning made several nice plays, including a 16-yard first quarter touchdown where he juked past the Purdue secondary and into the end zone.
However, the play of the receivers was not rewarded by Martinez. Martinez struggled to find open receivers, and mostly failed to hit them in stride when he did complete passes, limiting the offense’s potential for big plays. He completed under 50% of his passes for the first time all season, and at one point threw one interception for every 2.6 completions.
Martinez also struggled as a threat on the ground, finishing with 18 rushing yards off 10 attempts. For the second straight week, the quarterback run game was ineffective, with the longest Martinez rush going for just six yards.
On the opening drive of the second half, Martinez scrambled out of bounds a yard short of the first down line, setting Nebraska up with an early punt.
Nebraska has seen Martinez be one of the lone bright spots of the offense, but on Saturday his performance was the biggest detriment to sustained offensive momentum, even giving Purdue points.
If the Huskers offensive fortunes are to improve moving forward, better play from Martinez has to happen, because the offense and team can not succeed with Martinez playing poorly.
The offense was lost in the second half
However, it was not just Martinez’s doing that caused the offense’s collapse in the second half. The Huskers had just 15 rushing yards in the second half, down greatly from the 115 rushing yards it put up in the first.
Freshman running back Jaquez Yant, who was instrumental in the Huskers’ second quarter touchdown drive, setting Nebraska up deep with a 33-yard carry, only garnered two touches in the second half.
Three of Nebraska’s second half drives went three-and-out, and one started with a first down gain but ended with a punt three plays later. The offense lacked any signs of positive momentum until its final drive, where it was already trailing two possessions and Purdue was an onside kick recovery away from certain victory.
The offensive line was a large part of the equation as well, getting two holding penalties in the half and losing the line of scrimmage battle more often than it won.
The offense’s lackluster final half was its worst half of the season, with every drive ending in a punt or a turnover until it was too late. Saturday marked the first loss this season where Nebraska’s first half offense outscored its second half offense.
The defense was worn down again
In its last game against Minnesota, the defense had difficulty stopping a very methodical, short-pass and run-heavy game plan. Purdue had success with a similar style of play on Saturday.
Purdue’s touchdown drives featured little negative yardage, and the Boilermakers only had a play gain more than twenty yards once.
Purdue’s stats weren’t eye-popping, but it succeeded well at wearing the Husker defense down. Purdue dominated time of possession, having the ball 38:38 of the 60 minutes. The Boilermakers also ran a hefty 86 plays, and had two fourteen-play touchdown drives.
Purdue’s second-quarter touchdown drive was especially backbreaking, taking almost seven minutes off the clock and featuring a fourth-down conversion.
The defense started out the second half well, forcing punts on the first two possessions, but it couldn’t hold the Boilermakers away for longer than that. Purdue’s next two drives both found the endzone, putting it squarely up two possessions.
The first second-half touchdown drive culminated in a touchdown pass to an absurdly wide-open junior wide receiver Milton Wright. The defense as a whole struggled with the short passing game, with receivers easily finding the holes in the soft zone. Junior wide receiver David Bell particularly excelled, catching nine passes for 74 yards.
The defense was the better of the two units on Saturday, but still let Purdue control the game when it needed to, leading to another Nebraska loss.
Nebraska still can’t win one-score games
While Nebraska was trailing by two-scores for most of the fourth quarter, and only made it a one-score game due to a late touchdown, the problems that persisted in the Huskers’ previous one-score losses were largely present throughout the game.
Once Purdue took the lead, Nebraska failed to muster any sort of response, instantly going three-and-out. Purdue extended to two possessions on its next drive, but left the door wide open for Nebraska, coming up empty-handed on its following three possessions.
Nebraska responded with a three-and-out and then back-to-back interceptions.
Nebraska couldn’t get big plays where it needed to, including missing a golden opportunity on a near perfectly-kicked onside kick attempt by senior kicker Connor Culp. The Huskers had two players in great position near the ball, particularly junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, yet couldn’t come up with the recovery.
Once Nebraska lost the lead, it looked checked out of the game until it was too late. The team that’s struggled to make plays down the stretch couldn’t even get a first down, or even keep possession. Even in a season full of fourth quarter woes, this final quarter was especially pitiful.
Things are bad
Nebraska lost what was likely its best chance to win a game in the remainder of the season, letting an early lead against Purdue slip away. The Huskers now find themselves staring a 3-9 record right in the face, barring a major turnaround with multiple upset wins.
A sizable portion of the crowd left in the early fourth quarter, with the game still in reach, leaving an often-raucous Memorial Stadium crowd in a rare period of complete silence. The fans chose not to relieve the familiar traumatic experience of the Huskers losing, confirming many of the worst fears about the direction of the program.
Head coach Scott Frost now has a losing record against every divisional opponent, except for Illinois, who he is 2-2 against. With two divisional favorites and powerhouse Ohio State remaining on the schedule, little signs of better days remain ahead. While the losses against Big Ten favorites Michigan and Michigan State could be passed off as somewhat of a moral victory, no such designation exists for back-to-back losses against Minnesota and Purdue.
The team brushed off its early setback against Illinois to win its home non-conference slate, blow the doors off of Northwestern, and nearly complete shocking upsets, leading many to believe the team was on the verge of turning a corner. On Saturday, the team that drops every winnable conference game against its middle-of-the-division peers came back and may have never left in the first place.