Two days into the season, Nebraska men’s basketball is no longer undefeated. The Huskers fell to Nevada 69-66 a day after topping 100 points and beating McNeese State by 47. Nevada is no McNeese State, as the Wolf Pack have not had a losing season in six years.
Nevada gave Nebraska several chances to beat it, but when winning plays needed to be made at the end of the game, it was Nevada which made them. The Huskers looked cohesive and almost dominant for spurts and appeared to be the more talented team for most of the game.
None of that ended up mattering, as Nevada sophomore guard Grant Sherfield buried a step-back three-pointer with six seconds remaining to put Nevada back ahead and ultimately give them the win.
Here are five takeaways from the loss:
This was close to the worst-case scenario for Hoiberg’s offense
The Huskers shot 29% from the field and 22% from the 3-point line on a school-record 41 attempts, two-thirds of their shots overall. Meanwhile, Nevada made a very respectable 48% of its attempts from the field. It is incredibly difficult to win a game with that kind of disadvantage.
The Huskers were also outrebounded 49-31, although they held up decently on the boards offensively. Fortunately, Nebraska forced 21 turnovers out of the Wolf Pack to Nebraska’s nine, which afforded it far more shots. If Nebraska had shot just poorly instead of terribly, it would have walked away from this game with a win.
There is still no clear top dog for the Huskers
On Wednesday, Nebraska finished with six players scoring in double figures, all of them finishing between 12 and 15 points. The Huskers remain without a clear top player or scorer, and some of their best players struggled today.
Junior guard Trey McGowens was once again invaluable defensively, as despite not recording any steals, he made a lot of crucial plays. However, he shot 0-of-5 from the field and failed to record a single point. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarbson, the top returning scorer from last season, shot 0-for-4 and also went scoreless. Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo went 0-for-1 from the field, and junior forward Lat Mayen tallied 7 points but shot just 2-of-9, all on 3-pointers.
The Huskers were led by senior guard Kobe Webster who had13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, junior guard Teddy Allen, who had 17 points but shot just 3-of-11, and sophomore guard Dalano Banton.
Dalano Banton flashed the scoring prowess he lacked before Nebraska
Speaking of which, Banton led Nebraska in scoring with 18 points, albeit on a subpar 6-of-17 shooting. Nonetheless, the transfer from Western Kentucky showed flashes that could make him the Huskers’ top player.
Banton, who also finished with 7 rebounds and 5 assists, did not come in expected to be a major scorer, but could become one of the most difficult players to guard in the Big Ten if he can continue to put up those numbers on more efficient shooting.
Banton made a couple of open 3-pointers and continued to pull the trigger, tallying 11 shots from distance. He took the last shot, a miss from far behind the 3-point line with several seconds remaining.
Banton’s shot was not close to going in, but his decision to take it was emblematic of how he played the game. He was instrumental in Nebraska’s second-half run that led to a 10-point lead with just under 10 minutes remaining. He also helped the Huskers retake the lead with 54 seconds remaining with an and-one layup. He played confidently and hunted shots, especially when left open. It was a good sign to see him pose a threat not only as a passer, defender and rebounder, but also as a scorer.
Nevada and Nebraska have a lot of similarities
The two teams had different pitfalls in today’s game. Nebraska struggled with shot-making, specifically on 3-pointers, but Nevada struggled with turnovers. Nebraska’s inability to convert on many of those turnovers was its achilles’ heel.
Despite the way the two teams played and Nevada slowing down Hoiberg’s fast-paced offense, the two programs are in a very similar spot. The Wolf Pack also feature a well-known head coach in his second year with the program, Steve Alford. Alford spent eight years at Iowa in the 2000s and served as the head coach at UCLA, leading the Bruins to the Sweet 16 three times in five total seasons.
Like Nebraska, Nevada’s roster also features several transfers. The Wolf Pack graduated their top four scorers from last season and start three transfers including today’s top scorers, Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge Jr., who came by way of Wichita State and Brown, respectively.
It will be interesting to track the progress of Alford’s Nevada team this season and see how a program that has been very successful in recent years will fare compared to the Huskers.
Nebraska basketball should bounce back quickly
Nebraska will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday to take on North Dakota State. The two teams already have a common opponent, as the Bison lost to Nevada 62-48 on Wednesday. North Dakota State has been a formidable program in recent years and one of the better teams in the Summit League, but Nebraska, which could have beaten a Nevada team that handled the Bison relatively easily, may prevail with talent alone.
The Huskers will then open December by hosting South Dakota and Florida A&M, two teams expected to be worse than North Dakota State. The loss to Nevada should offer some early lessons to a young and unfamiliar team. The most prudent of which should be that it is almost impossible to win a game when you shoot as poorly as Nebraska did.