The caveat of any college football spring game is that while good things may be happening on the field, it’s important to not overreact to what is essentially a glorified scrimmage.
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost echoed those sentiments following Nebraska’s spring game on Saturday afternoon, a 21-20 triumph by the White team over the Red team. Frost called his overall gameplan for Saturday “vanilla” postgame and, aside from two failed trick plays, the contest played out rather plainly.
Still, the game’s ending at least had some substance. Husker freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg found sophomore wide receiver Wyatt Liewer for the game-winning touchdown on an untimed down — two Nebraska natives linking up on the game’s last play.
Despite the simple nature of the Huskers’ offensive and defensive schemes, there were still plenty of players and moments that stood out on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the 2021 Red-White Scrimmage:
True freshman Haarberg impresses
Haarberg, who commanded the White team, saw the most action of any Nebraska quarterback not named Adrian Martinez on Saturday.
The Kearney Catholic product made that opportunity count, completing 9-of-23 passes for 121 yards with the aforementioned game-winning touchdown and an interception. He also had nine carries for eight yards, although that number is skewed a bit considering he lost 11 yards falling on an errant snap in the first half.
As his completion percentages indicate, Haarberg’s performance had ups and downs. There were multiple instances in which he held onto the ball for a tad too long, exited the pocket early and even stumbled into a couple of sacks.
In the fourth quarter, facing a fourth-and-seven on the Red 35-yard line with under four minutes to play, Haaberg floated an ill-advised ball into coverage which was intercepted.
However, the potential to be a long-term starting quarterback for Nebraska is there. Haarberg is a naturally gifted athlete with a monster arm, and he had a couple of beautiful passes on Saturday.
One of his best passes of the afternoon wasn’t even caught. In the second quarter, Haarberg floated a perfect ball down the sideline to freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts, but the ball bounced off of Betts’s helmet.
Facing a fourth-and-11 on his own 35-yard line with seven seconds remaining, Haarberg ripped a ball to a wide-open Liewer, showing impressive composure in a high-leverage situation. That pass put the White team on the Red 25-yard line, where White was awarded an untimed down.
His coolness under pressure showed yet again on the game-winning throw, floating an inch-perfect pass to Liewer in the corner of the endzone.
All in all, it was an impressive showing for an unproven talent in Haarberg. With more time to understand the offense and more familiarity with the speed of play at the collegiate level, Haarberg could usher the post-Martinez era once the junior finishes his time at Nebraska.
Special teams a strong point
Perhaps the most impressive unit on Saturday was the Huskers’ special teams.
Almost every kicker and punter on the roster made an impact, though there’s the mitigating factor that none of their kicks were contested, per the rules of the spring game. Husker senior kicker Connor Culp, the 2020 Big Ten Kicker of the Year, appears to be picking up right where he left off last season, drilling both of his field goal attempts and knocking down his lone extra point.
Culp’s 23 and 30-yard field goals in the first half were the only two made field goals of the game between both squads. The Red team, led by Culp, converted all four of its tries. In perhaps the only negative for the kicking game on Saturday, freshman kicker Gabe Heins missed a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Both the Red and White team’s punters also performed well. The Red team’s punters averaged 43.8 yards per punt, and the White team’s punters averaged 51.4 yards per punt — admirable numbers considering the significant wind on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore punter WIlliam Przystup pinned a 70-yard punt inside the Red team’s five-yard line in the first half, and freshman punter Daniel Cerni booted a 61-yarder that landed inside the Red team’s 20-yard line.
Cerni’s performance garnered significant interest, as the Australian played his first semi-competitive game of football on Saturday. His three punts traveled an average of 46 yards.
Nebraska’s punters and kickers looked sharp on Saturday, a trend that, for the Huskers’ sake, hopefully continues when the season begins.
Yant, Ervin Jr. impress in crowded running back room
Few stories have quite gripped Nebraska’s spring as much as the meteoric rise of freshman running back Jaquez Yant.
In a second half that featured full tackling on non-quarterbacks, Yant displayed that potential. The 6-foot-2, 225 pound back proved to be a nightmare to bring down, easily shedding defenders and breaking tackles.
The highlight of his afternoon came on a 21-yard score with 12:08 to play in the third quarter. In total, he carried the ball nine times for 63 yards, with an average of seven yards per carry. On the Red team, it was fellow freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. who shouldered a majority of the load.
Unlike Yant, Ervin Jr. is a shiftier runner who relies more on cuts and jukes in order to send him into the open field — a venue where his speed makes him hard to catch. Also unlike Yant, a majority of Ervin Jr.'s carries came in the first half where tackling wasn’t permitted, so it is a bit hard to gauge what his actual statline could have looked like. Ervin Jr. finished the afternoon with 12 carries for 57 yards, good for 4.8 yards per carry.
Another freshman running back, Marvin Scott III, was the day’s leading rusher with 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. However, a majority of that came on a 39-yard rush in the second half that featured some questionable tackling. That run aside, Scott III averaged just over three yards per carry.
Saturday proved that the Huskers at least have options at the position if sophomore running back Markese Stepp continues to miss time due to injury. There are plenty of young faces who look primed to make a big impact at running back, a welcome change from just a year ago.
Offensive line play a mixed bag
The Red and White Team combined for 86 rushing attempts on Saturday, thanks in part due to the fact that runners couldn’t be tackled in the first half. The Husker offensive line also helped make those opportunities count.
Led by Scott III, the Red team racked up 239 total rushing yards on 47 carries. The White team had 221 rushing yards on 39 attempts. Even in the second half, the Husker offensive line did a quality job of providing running lanes.
There were a couple of instances, particularly when Martinez and Haarberg were under center, when the offensive line executed designed quarterback runs perfectly. Haarberg found success on almost all of his designed runs, while Martinez had nine carries for 49 yards.
However despite positive play in the trenches, a nagging issue reared its ugly head on Saturday — taking away from an otherwise positive performance.
Once again, consistently snapping the ball well proved to be an issue. Haarberg appeared unprepared for the snap in the aforementioned first-half snafu, and there were multiple instances of the ball coming in at the quarterback’s feet.
Sophomore center Cam Jurgens handled starting center duties for the Red Team, and looked very solid technically. Junior center Trent Hixson featured for the White Team, and ran into a majority of the snapping issues on the afternoon.
As a whole the Huskers’ offensive line appears to be a stout unit, and if its snapping issues can be resolved the front five should be a strong point for Nebraska.
Half-capacity Memorial Stadium a welcome sight
This isn’t necessarily a takeaway having to do with anything on the field, but it was nice to see Memorial Stadium at 50% capacity on Saturday afternoon.
Over the past month or so, as COVID-19 vaccination efforts become more widespread, venues have slowly been allowing more and more fans. Above all, it was just nice to be around thousands of people again, safely and socially distanced of course.
Things normally taken for granted like the nervous buzz of a stadium before the game begins, seeing a half-hearted attempt of “the wave” while action is underway and hearing the roar of a crowd are all things I missed about covering in-person sporting events. If things continue on this track, Memorial Stadium could be full come the fall.
That last sentence would’ve been near-impossible to type out one year ago.
Kudos to an always-passionate Nebraska football fanbase for showing up and creating an unique atmosphere on Saturday. Here’s hoping there’s more to come.