Four Huskers arrived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last season, ready to compete at the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. However, they were soon told that the meet was canceled, they had to go home and their season was over.
“It was unfortunate,” Nebraska track and field head coach Gary Pepin said. “For our athletes to work so hard all season, only to have it be ruined by COVID was very disappointing.”
One year later, and just two of the four athletes slated to compete last year have returned to nationals for Nebraska.
Junior distance runner George Kusche and junior shot put thrower Burger Lambrechts Jr. are leading the charge for the Huskers in Fayetteville, Arkansas at this year’s indoor nationals. In order to qualify for the championship, an athlete must be ranked in the top 16 nationally in their event.
Accompanying the two South Africa natives are junior triple-jumper Papay Glaywulu, sophomore shot put thrower Kevin Shubert and freshman long jumper Lishanna Ilves. This will be the first nationals appearance for Shubert and Ilves. Glaywulu competed in the NCAA Indoor Championships his freshman year for Oklahoma, where he finished 16th overall.
In terms of ranking, Lambrechts leads the Huskers, ranking fifth nationally in the shot put. Lambrechts earned this position in his win at the Indoor Big Ten Championship with a personal-best throw of 67-feet, 4 3/4 inches (20.54 meters). This throw puts him at number two in school history for indoors.
Behind Lambrechts in the shot put rankings is Shubert at 16th. The Millard North graduate earned his ranking with his personal-best throw of 63-feet, 2 3/4 inches (19.27 meters) that he accomplished back in January. Shubert also finished fourth at the indoor conference championship.
For jumpers, Glaywulu is heading into nationals ranked eighth in triple jump. The Big Ten champ earned his spot after leaping a personal-best 53-feet, 6 1/4 inches (16.31 meters) back in January. This personal best also ties Glaywulu for fourth in indoors school history.
From triple jump to long jump, Ilves enters nationals aiming to continue her dominant season. The freshman qualified for nationals after winning the Indoor Big Ten title with a jump of 20-feet, 9 1/4 inches (6.33 meters). This jump put her at 16th in the nation and seventh in school history.
Kusche is the lone runner representing Nebraska. After winning the Big Ten cross country championships, Kusche punched his ticket back to nationals with his school-record mile time of 3:57.74 back in February. Kusche was the runner-up in the mile by .01 seconds at the Indoor Big Ten Championship.
For Kusche, along with the entire distance team, these past few months have been a challenge. With the cross country nationals around the corner on March 15, nothing but big meets seem to be coming up for the team.
“We can’t go back and wish that we had the regular season like it used to be,” distance coach Dave Harris said. “But, I know we’re prepared for these championships. Everyone on our distance team are also cross country warriors and we line up and run whenever we can.”
For now, the focus is on indoor nationals, which will begin on March 11 and will go through March 13.
Lambrechts and Shubert will be first for the Huskers at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. Ilves will follow in the long jump at 3:45 p.m. the same day. On Friday, Kusche will compete in the mile preliminaries at 2 p.m., and if he qualifies for finals, he’ll run again at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Glaywulu rounds out the five, competing on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The meet can be seen on ESPN3 or watchESPN.