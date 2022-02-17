Nebraska softball began the Troy Cox Classic with a dominating win over New Mexico State on Thursday evening.
The contest against the Aggies was the first of five games over the weekend in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Nebraska started the event in impressive fashion, coasting to a 14-4 win. A spectacular hitting performance led the way.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. She pitched all six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits. The win moved Wallace’s record on the season to 3-1.
Nebraska jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Sophomore infielder Billie Andrews hit a lead-off single and stole third base on a wild pitch. Sophomore outfielder Abbie Squier drove her home with a sacrifice fly into right field, giving Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Junior infielder Brooke Andrews also reached home after a walk and two stolen bases. After the first inning, the Huskers led 2-0.
New Mexico State tried to mitigate the damage early with multiple pitching changes. Three different Aggie pitchers rotated throughout the first two innings. The Aggies settled on freshman pitcher Jordin King, but Nebraska had no trouble hitting off of her.
The top of the fourth inning summarized the night as a whole. The Huskers scored four runs thanks to the bottom of their lineup. Wallace started the scoring with a two-run home run deep to center field. Sophomore infielder Camyl Armendariz followed with a solo home run, the first hit of her collegiate career. Billie Andrews then capped the inning by sending a solo home run of her own over the fence.
Three straight home runs blew the game open for Nebraska, giving the team a 7-0 lead. From there, the Huskers cruised.
New Mexico State finally scored in the bottom of the fourth. RBI hits from sophomore infielder and Mya Martinez and sophomore utility Riley Carley gave the Aggies two runs.
Nebraska wasted no time responding in the top of the fifth inning. Former New Mexico State Aggie and current Nebraska junior infielder Mya Felder came to the plate with one runner on base. Felder hit a two-run home run into left-center field against her former team, restoring the Huskers’ comfortable advantage. Billie Andrews followed once again, hitting her second solo home run of the game.
These runs extended Nebraska’s lead to 10-2. New Mexico State was in danger of being run-ruled for the fourth time this season.
The Aggies responded well in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Wallace walked freshman infielder Yazzy Avila. Sophomore infielder Ramsay Lopez stepped up to the plate and hit the Aggies’ first home run to left field. Adding two more runs kept New Mexico State in the game for the moment.
The Husker’s bats continued to roll in the top of the sixth inning. Squier hit a lead-off double right down the foul line, then sophomore infielder Sydney Gray tapped a single into center field and Squier scored despite a perfect throw from the Aggie outfielder. Junior outfielder Peyton Glatter tacked on another run with an RBI single that brought Gray home.
Wallace rounded out a great performance with a two-RBI double into centerfield. The Huskers stranded two runners in scoring position, but the damage had been done.
The Aggies failed to score any runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and lost due to the run rule. A 14-4 victory for Nebraska was an energizing way to start the weekend, improving Nebraska’s record on the season to 3-3 in the process.
Wallace led the way with four RBIs on top of her winning pitching performance. Billie Andrews also impressed, going 3-5 at the plate with two home runs. Five Huskers finished with multiple hits, and the team had a total of five home runs.
Nebraska continues the Troy Cox Classic on Friday against Southeastern Louisiana. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and can be listened to on the Huskers Radio Network.