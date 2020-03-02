1. Husker Hoops makes more unwanted history, but there may be an easy fix for next season
How does a team lose by five to a team that had lost 16 of its last 17 games? Point blank: it’s by shooting 8-30 from the free-throw line.
Nebraska basketball doesn’t get much off-season talk outside of roster turnover, but this game will stick in fans’ heads all summer long. Free throws have been an issue for this team since the exhibition against Doane, and it was fitting that the final home game of the regular season was decided by them.
As to how it can be fixed, there are plenty of solutions. The first and easiest way is just playing better. If the team has more close-game scenarios like Sunday, shooting free throws with high levels of pressure will come easier.
Having better shooters in general would help as well. It’s fairly normal for frontcourt players like freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo to struggle from the free-throw line, but Nebraska’s guards have to shoot better than 7-21 to win games.
In fact, it may just take one shooter for that to change. Having a player that can make 85 percent or more of their free throws raises the standard for everyone else on the team. It also helps the team in general have more confidence at the line.
This isn’t just a hunch, either. Out of the top five leaders in free-throw percentage, four of them play for teams that as a whole make more than 70 percent of their free throws. The only school that doesn’t is Providence, who currently sits at 69 percent from the line as a team. All five schools have at least five players that are making more than 70 percent of their free throws, per ESPN’s statistics.
Nebraska currently shoots less than 60 percent from the line, with only two players making over 70 percent of their free throws and none making over 75 percent.
This also isn’t a random correlation. Kentucky has been known to struggle with free throws in the John Calipari era. For the first nine years of Calipari’s tenure in Lexington, the Wildcats never made more than 73 percent of their free throws. They also rarely had a player shoot better than 85 percent from the line.
Then, last year, Tyler Herro joined the team and shot 94 percent from the free-throw line. Seven other players shot 69 percent or better. This year, Immanuel Quickley is shooting 92 percent from the charity stripe, and the team as a whole now makes 80 percent of its free throws with only two rotation players shooting below 70 percent.
The cliche that missing free throws is contagious proved to be true once again on Sunday afternoon, but making free throws can also be just as viral.
2. Credit to seniors Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas for the seasons they put together
Much like the first senior class of the Scott Frost era, the first two seniors of the Fred Hoiberg era were martyrs at best.
This season was doomed from the start, and they used their final year of eligibility to try and help a new team develop. Both of them could have gone to better, more established programs to try and win. Instead, they joined a team that would go on to have one of the worst seasons in program history.
Neither Cheatham nor Kavas have any NBA buzz, but both will likely find a place to play professionally, either in the United States or abroad.
3. Big Ten petty wars
The NBA is almost known more for its personal feuds than actual basketball games, and suddenly the Big Ten is turning into the collegiate version of that.
Usually, most of the drama in college basketball comes from either Kansas or somewhere in the ACC. But since Grayson Allen graduated in 2018, the Big Ten has taken on the moniker of #ThisConference.
There has been Wisconsin guard Brad Davison tripping and punching players, Iowa coach Fran McCafferey chewing out officials and assistant coaches after games and Maryland guard Anthony Cowan’s month-long complaint about his Tik Tok account not getting the respect it deserves.
Without a doubt, the feud of the year has come from Maryland coach Mark Turgeon and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann.
After Holtmann’s Buckeyes knocked off Turgeon’s Terrapins, Turgeon complained about Ohio State center Kaleb Wesson calling him a bully. Two days later, Holtmann responded in his pre-Nebraska press conference by saying he took offense to Turgeon’s comments.
Later that night, Maryland staged an improbable comeback win from 17 points down at Minnesota. The first thing Turgeon brought up in his postgame interview was how ridiculous he thought it was that the game tipped off at 9 p.m. ET. Shortly after, he apologized for his comments at his press conference.
The apology was not heard by Holtmann, who opened his own postgame press conference after beating Nebraska by talking about how nice the 9 p.m. tipoff was. Credit to him for keeping a straight face the entire time.
Maryland has a fairly high chance of facing Ohio State again in its first game at the Big Ten tournament in two weeks. Wouldn’t that be fun?
4. What to watch for in week one of March
In case you haven’t heard yet, this is March.
Most conference tournaments don’t start for another week, but there will be plenty of drama throughout college basketball on the court this week.
To start, there should be some fairly entertaining conference tournaments at the mid-major level this weekend. The Ohio Valley Conference has three good teams in Austin Peay, Murray State and Belmont, and their conference championship has been known to produce classic finishes.
The Mountain West tournament also was moved up a week this year, and will feature 29-1 San Diego State trying to clinch a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs could avenge their only loss of the season against UNLV in the semifinals, but the entire tournament is being played in UNLV’s home arena.
Speaking of UNLV, former Fred Hoiberg assistant and UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger has his team playing its best basketball right now in his first season, having won five consecutive games. Former Nebraska assistant Craig Smith is also trying to lead Utah State to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, but may need to win multiple games to ensure a bid.
The Missouri Valley Conference’s “Arch Madness” should also be fun, with Northern Iowa and Loyola Chicago both fighting to be Cinderellas in the tournament this year. Evansville is also one loss away from completing an 0-19 run in conference play just two months after upsetting top-ranked Kentucky.
Inside the major conferences, the ACC currently has four teams within one game of first place. Duke has lost two straight games, and hosts NCAA bubble team NC State (who beat them by 23 earlier this season) and has a rematch against North Carolina, who has won two straight games in convincing fashion.
Kansas suddenly has the inside track on winning the Big 12 outright after Baylor’s loss at TCU on Saturday, but the Jayhawks still have to play at Texas Tech next Saturday.
The Big East and PAC 12 will also have conference champions to declare next weekend, and although Kentucky has already clinched the SEC Championship, it still has to visit a desperate Florida team.
Given the stakes at hand and the level of high-quality matchups, it should be a fun week of basketball before everything really goes crazy.
5. A personal note of appreciation about Nebraska
People from out-of-state like to say a lot of not-so-nice things about the state of Nebraska, so here’s something nice from a Wisconsin native.
Having these couple days in February where the weather hits 60 never gets old. The weather can get pretty extreme anytime in the year, but these early springs are truly the best.