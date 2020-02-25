1. Nebraska is about to embark on an interesting portion of its schedule
The fate of Nebraska basketball’s 2019-20 season is pretty much sealed, but the final weeks could prove to be intriguing.
Up to this point, the road has been fairly unforgiving to the Huskers. Every team they’ve faced since early January has been in desperate need of a win to get back on track or could not afford a loss to a team ranked as low as Nebraska.
With two weeks left in the season, the bubble is beginning to crystallize. Most of the teams are either locks or have no chance of making it as an at-large bid.
For example, Ohio State comes to Lincoln Thursday. When the Buckeyes and Huskers first played in January, Ohio State needed a win to get back on track. There was little to no chance of them overlooking Nebraska.
Now, the Buckeyes are coming off of a huge win over Maryland and are pretty much a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. There’s a much higher chance that the level of preparation for this game isn’t as high as it was for the first meeting.
2. Sunday’s Northwestern-Nebraska matchup could be a nice springboard for year two of the Fred Hoiberg era.
Even though the Wildcats won the first meeting between the two teams, Nebraska looks much better in conference play than Northwestern.
While the Huskers have usually looked respectable for the first 20 minutes of their games, the Wildcats are almost always dead upon tipoff. Since the two teams met in January and Northwestern held a 15 point lead at the half, Nebraska has trailed more than 11 at the half just once. Meanwhile, Northwestern has trailed by 11 or more in each of the past five games.
Assuming Illinois and Ohio State take care of business against Nebraska, the Northwestern game will likely be the best opportunity to end this program-record losing streak.
Should Nebraska win on Senior Day, it also could have a little momentum going into winnable road games at Michigan and Minnesota.
Much like the first football season under Scott Frost, this first basketball season under Hoiberg could end on a positive note after some historic lows.
3. The NCAA Tournament is returning to Omaha next month, and it could be the center of all of the madness once again.
For the first time since 2015, there will be first weekend NCAA Tournament games in Nebraska.
Given the geography of the first weekend sites this year, Baylor and Kansas are near-locks for being sent to the CHI Health Center.
After watching the two battle at full strength for the first time this season, don’t be surprised if either team fails to make it out of the second round. Not only have both programs been regular victims of upsets, but both exhibited concerning characteristics in recent weeks.
Neither Baylor nor Kansas was able to make free throws in crunch time, and both teams played fairly sloppy throughout the game. If either team does that against a No. 8 or No. 9 seed, it could spell trouble.
The last two times the NCAA Tournament held first- and second-round games in Omaha, the results were not kind to the Big 12. In 2015, Kansas was a No. 2 seed and was blown out in the second round by in-state rival Wichita State. In 2012, No. 15 seed Norfolk State stunned No. 2 seed Missouri.
If either Kansas or Baylor runs into a team with strong-willed guards and decent size in the frontcourt, they could join that list of Omaha upset victims.
4. Omaha’s actual basketball team is looking like a problem for the rest of the country.
I took Sunday afternoon off and went to Omaha to watch No. 15 Creighton completely dominate No. 21 Butler to clinch a top-four finish in the Big East.
It’s time to start talking about the Bluejays as a legitimate title contender. Like Baylor, they have three elite guards who all can score and play incredibly hard on defense.
Unlike Baylor, Creighton also has a pair of forwards that can protect the rim and keep defenses honest in Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson. Throw in Southeast Missouri State transfer Denzel Mahoney and top local recruit Shereef Mitchell off the bench, and this is a complete team that can match up well with any team in the country.
Again, if Nebraska fans can swallow their pride and pick Creighton to go far in their brackets next month, they will likely have a good shot at winning their pools.
5. Inside the Big Ten Conference, there is one team that probably deserves a little more buzz.
It’s been a turbulent season for Wisconsin, but the Badgers appear to be peaking at the right time.
Greg Gard’s team went through having one starter transfer and another get suspended for a low blow, and it has come out the other side a more complete and unified team. Since Kobe King transferred and junior guard Brad Davison was suspended one game, the Badgers have won five of their past six games.
Wisconsin has a seasoned veteran point guard in Davison, decent 3-point shooters in D’Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl and a forward that can score from anywhere in Nate Reuvers. It also has another forward coming off the bench that may be the best defender on the team in Ohio State transfer Micah Potter.
Wisconsin’s 10 losses may be a red flag, but half of them came in the first semester when Potter was ruled ineligible. With him fully integrated into the rotation, Wisconsin has picked up wins over Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Gard has led Wisconsin to the Sweet 16 twice in his four years as its coach. One time came as a No. 7 seed and the other came as a No. 8. Don’t be surprised if it happens again with a similar seed.