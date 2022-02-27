In the Nebraska women’s basketball team's regular season finale it knocked off Northwestern in a 73-59 victory.
The win marked the 22nd of the season for the Huskers, the highest regular-season win total under head coach Amy Williams in her six years at the helm. 16 of those wins came at home, which ties a school record. Williams made it a point this season to win at home and that is exactly what Nebraska did, losing just once in 17 tries at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We knew we were going to have a really special season this year and to be 22-7 and going into the postseason. I am really happy with that and I can’t wait to see how far we get,” freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski said postgame.
The Sunday afternoon win was fueled by three double-digit scorers and a dominant third quarter.
The first two quarters were filled with intense moments between the Huskers and Wildcats but was mostly controlled by the Huskers. Nebraska out-scored Northwestern in both the first and second quarter, taking a 30-27 lead into halftime.
Sophomore center Isabelle Bourne and Markowski dominated the first half as they combined for 24 of the Huskers’ 30 first-half points.
The pair started the game with baskets: Bourne with a mid-range jumper and Markowski from beyond the arc. Northwestern responded quickly to cut the five-point deficit down to within one.
Markowski threw in a layup for the Huskers to push them back in the lead. After over two minutes of no scoring, sophomore guard Jaz Shelley made a driving layup to bring the Huskers up four with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
The Huskers would extend their lead to six, with Markowski’s second 3-pointer of the quarter. With under three minutes to play the Wildcats would get back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman forward Caileigh Walsh and senior guard Veronica Burton to tie the game at 14. Junior guard Sam Haiby added a layup to give the Huskers a two point lead after one quarter played.
Markowski led the first quarter for the Huskers with eight points on 3-of-5 from the field and a flawless 2-of-2 from 3-point range. The Lincoln, Nebraska native would go on to capture her sixth double-double of the season with 12 rebounds coupled with 16 points.
The two foes did not waste any time getting the excitement started in the second quarter as Bourne and Wildcat sophomore guard Laya Hartman traded two 3-pointers each. Bourne capped off the shooting display pushing the Huskers up by one.
Bourne and Hartman both finished the quarter with 10 points. Bourne would finish the half with 14 of her team-high 20 points. The Canberra, Australia native would end the night 7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
The rest of the second quarter saw the Huskers out-score the Wildcats 9-2. The first half ended in an eerily familiar way with Bourne hitting a 3-pointer, and Hartman responding with a jumper. The first half ended 30-27 in Nebraska’s favor.
Northwestern, in the first half, played a zone defense that the Huskers had never gone up against before, according to Shelley. Going into halftime, the goal was to adjust on offense.
“I think we made incredible adjustments to be able to get the ball inside and out and be able to penetrate the paint. I think making those adjustments in the second half really freed us up,” Shelley said postgame.
The Huskers exploded on offense in the second half. The third quarter started with a corner 3-pointer from Shelley. The made 3-pointer was right in front of the Nebraska team bench and gave a jolt of life to the team.
“That was huge,” Williams said postgame. “I thought Allison made a great read. We had a couple of different reads from that set, she really made a great read Jaz was shot ready and aggressive.”
The Huskers would go on to outscore the Wildcats 28-14 in the third quarter. Shelley would finish the quarter with 13 points, ending the game with 17 points.
Following a Shelley 3-pointer, freshman guard Allison Weidner added a 3-pointer, extending Nebraska’s lead to nine points under a minute into the second half. Not much was going right for the Wildcats as a whole in the third, besides Burton. Burton finished the game with a team-high 16 points with help from a nine-point third quarter.
Nebraska ended the third quarter with a 17-point lead as Bourne hit her third and final 3-pointer of the night.
The Huskers capped off the game by putting the ball in Markowski’s hands. Markowski scored 6 of the Huskers’ 15 points in the final ten minutes of play.The Huskers would be outscored in the fourth quarter 18-15, but after their dominant third quarter the game was seemingly wrapped up.
“I think we are jelling really well together,” Bourne said postgame. “These last couple of games have been really good for us and I think everyone understands their role. I think that definitely helps with jelling and going into the tournament.”
Nebraska cemented itself as the No. 6 seed going into the Big Ten Tournament following Sunday’s win. The Huskers' opponent in their first action of the tournament will come from the winner of Wisconsin and Illinois.