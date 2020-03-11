Eric Crouch, one of Nebraska’s Heisman Trophy winners, will be inducted into the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame, according to an announcement from the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame.
Crouch is the first Husker to be selected since 2018, alongside 16 other players and two coaches, who were chosen from a national ballot that included 76 All-Americans.
The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at the New York Hilton Midtown at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in December 2020.
Crouch had an impressive career at Nebraska and holds 32 school records, including yards rushed for by a quarterback, total touchdowns, career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback. He also holds an NCAA record for quarterbacks at the time, rushing more than 100 yards 17 times in his time at Nebraska.
His No. 7 jersey was retired in 2002 after his senior season led him to be one of five captains of the team. Crouch then played in the NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League, and now has an equipment vendor business in Omaha.
“It is a well-deserved honor for Eric to be selected into the College Football Hall of Fame. He is one of the all-time greats in the proud history of Nebraska football and one of the best option quarterbacks in college football history,” Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said in a statement. “It is great to see a former Husker teammate selected for the Hall of Fame.”