Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Nebraska 30, Purdue 17
If I’ve learned anything about Nebraska football through eight regular-season games it’s this: Nebraska has proven capable of shutting down teams with an offensive identity.
Purdue is a team that heavily relies on its passing attack and will do so on Saturday as well. Leading the charge is senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell, whose up-and-down tendencies in 2021 just might play into the hands of the Husker defense.
Even without senior safety Deontai Williams, Nebraska’s secondary is a seasoned group that will enter Saturday’s contest riding the momentum of a dominant second half against Minnesota. Williams and junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt each snagged an interception in the second half of the Husker loss, with Taylor-Britt in particular rounding into form as the season progresses.
O’Connell represents an opportunity for the Husker secondary to leave an impact in their second consecutive game. While he did lead Purdue’s incredible upset victory over then No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16, O’Connell’s performance comes with a massive asterisk: he was turnover-free.
Aside from appearing in mop-up duty against lowly UConn early in the season, O’Connell has thrown at least one interception in each of his appearances for Purdue this season, including a three-interception performance last weekend against Wisconsin. If Saturday’s contest goes according to plan, Nebraska’s secondary should have plenty of chances to make a game-changing play.
Ultimately, the Boilermakers’ refusal to run the football makes their offense, at least from an outsider’s perspective, relatively easy to slow down. This season’s Purdue squad is similar in roster construction and personnel to last season’s team, a team Nebraska handled rather easily.
That, combined with the fact that Purdue hasn’t seen an offense as dynamic or as talented as Nebraska’s yet this season, and it’s hard to forecast anything other than a two-possession Husker victory.
Unless Nebraska doesn’t come out focused, of course.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 27, Purdue 18
Since it seems like Nebraska can only win blowouts or lose games by one score, this week I’m backing the Huskers to win with relative ease.
To start off, Wisconsin’s offense ran all over Purdue’s defensive front last weekend, rushing for 297 yards on 48 carries and passing just eight times.
There wasn’t even a hint of balance from the Badgers, and the Wisconsin offense has been one of the worst in the Big Ten, scoring just 21.1 points a game. Nebraska’s offense is significantly better, despite the untimely turnovers, and having a healthy version of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and freshman running back Rahmir Johnson can be a powerful 1-2 duo against the Boilermakers.
Like against Minnesota on Oct. 16, the Huskers should move the ball well but red zone execution will be a noteworthy part to watch for. Another part is in turnovers, as Purdue forced five fumbles against Wisconsin but recovered just two.
Turnover luck can be fluky but the Huskers have seemingly always been on the wrong side. Like any game of football, turnovers flip games. Fortunately, the Huskers haven’t been as fumble-prone this season, fumbling just 12 times so far in 2021. In 2020, Nebraska fumbled 22 times in eight games.
Still, the bigger case for a Nebraska win lies within the Purdue offense. The Boilermakers have put up the following point totals in each game since winning 49-0 against UConn on Sept. 11: 13, 13, 13, 24 and 13.
This is a shaky Boilermaker offense Nebraska will face on Saturday, an offense which is particularly inefficient on the ground and just about average as a passing offense. Purdue still has junior wide receiver David Bell, though. Bell can put up numbers against even the best secondaries, notching 11 catches for 240 yards against then No. 2 Iowa.
Nebraska did struggle against Minnesota’s air attack, but Purdue will most likely trot out multiple quarterbacks to get the offense moving. Minnesota only used its backup quarterback on designed runs.
A Husker defense that has excelled at taking away explosive pass plays in previous games should mean Nebraska’s secondary will be up to the task on Saturday.
The Huskers should be able to generate enough stops and havoc defensively while the full-strength Husker offense should make enough plays to lead Nebraska to victory.
Jason Han, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 20, Purdue 11
Yes, it’s an ugly score, but it’s also another thing: a two-possession game.
On the narrative balance, Nebraska looks pretty poor at this point in its season. Frost has never won a game after a bye week, his team looks bad after a shocking loss to Minnesota and all signs are pointing to yet another year without a bowl game for Nebraska.
On top of that, the team is bad when it comes to closing out games, and that sort of pressure will likely be on the Huskers given Purdue’s stout defense.
All this being said, Nebraska has looked far better at home than it has away — the example of the Northwestern game being important in this instance. It also played hard against then No. 9 Michigan at home.
While it may be ill-advised, put me down for Nebraska putting away a relatively close game, perhaps aided by a good second half showing. That being said, a win against Purdue ought not be considered a great leap for the program, of course.
The only thing we can seriously learn from this game comes in the event of a defeat.