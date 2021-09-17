Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Oklahoma 41, Nebraska 27
For Nebraska to emerge victorious, at least in my eyes, it first has to hold Oklahoma’s offense to 35 points or fewer.
Accomplishing that feat, as I’ve harped on this week, is much easier said than done. Limiting Oklahoma’s offense on Saturday will require Nebraska’s defensive coordinator Erik Chinander to stay one step ahead of the Sooners’ hyper-air raid offense, as well as incredible discipline from the Husker defense.
I’m not saying that can’t be done — the Husker defense is in an incredible run of form entering Saturday — but it’s extremely unlikely. Sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, junior running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and freshman wide receiver Mario Williams are among the best players at their positions in the country, and it’s certainly no indictment of Nebraska if those players play up to their potential on Saturday.
However, where I think Nebraska will be able to hang around Saturday comes when the Huskers have the ball. Nebraska playing against ranked opponents under head coach Scott Frost has been a mixed bag of results; however, I tend to think that Nebraska will find offensive success if it carries a “no holds barred” approach in Norman, Oklahoma.
That philosophy has worked to an extent before. Many will remember Nebraska’s opening-drive touchdown against Ohio State last season or the Huskers taking the then-No. 8 Buckeyes to the wire in 2018. While the Huskers’ game last season against the Buckeyes ultimately fell apart, the Huskers confidently rolled with the punches in the 2018 affair and nearly pulled off a shocking victory in Columbus, Ohio.
Plus, Oklahoma allowed 35 points to Tulane. Nebraska should be able to score on the Sooner defense.
In order for Nebraska to respond to the inevitable big Oklahoma play, the Huskers will need another fine outing from junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. Quality of opponent aside, Martinez has been very good through Nebraska’s first three games. He’s completed over 62% of his passes, boasts a 4-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and is the team’s leading rusher with 256 yards and three scores on the ground.
I believe Martinez can do that on Saturday. That, combined with a largely mistake-free game from the Huskers on both sides of the ball, will lead to this game staying close for three quarters.
In the end, though, I believe that Oklahoma’s talent and coaching advantage will prevail late on, leading to an Oklahoma victory that’s a bit more uncomfortable than many are predicting.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Oklahoma 37, Nebraska 20
Oklahoma’s defense is too much for Nebraska’s offense. Simply put, the Husker offensive line has been bad holding up the pocket so far this season.
Martinez has managed well, being sacked only six times, but eventually teams will start converting pressures to sacks. That starts with Oklahoma, who boasts some of the best pass rushers in college football with junior outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and senior defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas.
Along with that, the questionable status of multiple Nebraska wide receivers and tight ends could tilt the game in the Sooners’ favor. The offense might have to rely on senior wide receiver Samori Toure and a ragtag bunch behind him to make plays all game.
Now, Nebraska will score points in the first half despite the potential lack of receivers and tight ends. As seen against Ohio State last season, the Huskers can work with few playmakers for a bit.
Eventually, the Sooner defense should shut down the Husker ground game and the second half result should be a different result from Tulane. Against Tulane, the Sooners were constantly rotating players throughout the second half despite the brewing Green Wave comeback.
The Sooners shouldn’t be doing that, especially in their first game against a Power Five opponent. On defense, the Blackshirts still face an uphill battle despite their success over the last two games. One of the biggest struggles of the Husker defense has been generating pressure in the backfield.
Rattler will have time in the pocket on Saturday and combined with Riley’s offensive mind, it spells a long day for the defense. Nebraska will have to be creative in generating pressure and maximize the bend-don’t-break philosophy, holding Oklahoma to mostly field goals.
The enigma that is the Huskers’ special teams could also benefit Rattler and company with better field position. In the end, Oklahoma’s defensive might is too much and a depleted Nebraska offense shouldn’t make too much noise.
However, I’m hopeful there are enough positives from this game for fans to start believing in Nebraska again.
Jason Han, assistant sports editor: Oklahoma 45, Nebraska 21
Attribute it, perhaps, to some failure in my brain’s constitution, but I’m privately optimistic of Nebraska’s chances against the Sooners. That being said, I’m also very aware of how flawed this reasoning is, so I’ll be going for a comfortable Oklahoma victory in the end.
Oklahoma’s offense is frightening in its sheer efficiency, and despite Nebraska’s defensive strength it’s hard to see the Huskers developing a winning scheme against an innovative air attack.
While theoretically there may be the talent present to slow down Oklahoma’s offense — which is not to say completely or even significantly — Oklahoma is not carried merely on the strength of its incredible talent. It’s a cerebral team, one where a single game plan will always prove incapable over the course of an entire game. To this end, it’s also a dynamic team. If something’s not working, it has a vast set of tricks and feints to remedy that fact.
These are qualities either absent or unproven in Nebraska’s team and coaching staff. One may point to the Fordham or Buffalo games as evidence of a kind of adaptability within the Huskers. That may very well be the case, but the clear counterpoint is the game against Illinois, a loss that was clearly more mental than it was physical.