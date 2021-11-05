Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Ohio State 48, Nebraska 23
In lieu of forecasting what I predict to be an extremely grim Saturday for Nebraska football, I’d like to present a few numbers I didn’t have the opportunity to mention in the column I published in the wake of the Huskers’ loss to Purdue last Saturday.
Nebraska begins its final quarter of the regular season on Saturday against the No. 6 Buckeyes and closes with contests against Wisconsin and Iowa. The bad news here, despite the obvious as the Huskers sit at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play, is that Nebraska boasts lengthy losing streaks against each team.
The Huskers have lost six consecutive games to Ohio State, seven consecutive games to Wisconsin and six consecutive games to Iowa. All told, Nebraska is on a combined 19 game losing streak to the Buckeyes, Badgers and Hawkeyes, and are 0-8 against its remaining three foes under head coach Scott Frost.
This isn’t to say that the Huskers are completely doomed ahead of their final three games of the regular season. Nebraska has been much better than its record indicates this season, and the numbers back that up, too. Nebraska, along with Ohio State, is one of five FBS teams ranked in the top 20 in scoring offense and top 30 in scoring defense.
The Huskers are the only team in that group with more than one loss.
Nebraska has some other things going for it defensively as well. Sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer and freshman linebacker Nick Henrich both rank top-15 nationally in total tackles, for example.
Another thing on the offensive front, the Huskers’ are currently top-5 nationally in net yards per play — a statistic that measures how many yards Nebraska’s offense averages per play and compares that to the amount of yards the Husker defense gives up per play. Nebraska’s ahead of Alabama in this metric and right behind College Football Playoff Contenders like Ohio State, Cincinnati and Georgia.
I could break down Nebraska’s statistical anomalies under Frost for hours, as it’s truly a fascinating case study as to why the statistics say one thing and the team’s overall record says another.
Oh right! The game. Nebraska hasn’t won against Ohio State since the first term of the Obama administration. Since Nebraska’s 2011 victory, just one game has been decided by less than a touchdown.
Saturday’s matchup will not be different.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Ohio State 32, Nebraska 24
Last week, I accurately said that Nebraska football can only lose by one possession or win by a lot.
This week, I predict Nebraska to lose by a possession for the fourth consecutive game.
This isn’t a knock on Ohio State, Nebraska has proven itself through tight games with top opponents this season and should give a fight to the Buckeyes unlike the 2019 debacle.
Working in Nebraska’s favor, this is Ohio State’s first true road test since its season opener against Minnesota. Ohio State’s two biggest games have both been at home, so a road game against an opponent like Nebraska could give the Buckeyes fits early on.
While a home game for Ohio State, Penn State moved the ball well last weekend against the Buckeyes despite little success on the ground. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw 52 times and had two 100-yard receives.
Nebraska’s receiving corps are not as talented as Penn State but can still be dynamic. A wide receiver like freshman Zavier Betts can be a vertical threat along with the hopefully more consistent usage of senior wide receiver Samori Toure and junior wide receiver Omar Manning. The three can threaten from anywhere on the field, but whether or not Martinez finds those receivers is a different story.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez’s inconsistency, like Clifford’s, will be the downfall of Nebraska and Ohio State should capitalize on the inevitable turnover or bad offensive possession. The Buckeyes offense is superior to almost anyone in the country and will bombard the Huskers through deep passes to their uber-talented wide receiving trio.
The latest installment of the Nebraska-Ohio State game should remain close for the first half before the Buckeyes pull away in the third quarter, leading by either three or two possessions for the majority of the second half.
Then, Nebraska makes a last-ditch comeback effort that works on its face but falls just short and unfortunately, hands Frost his fourth consecutive losing season.
Jason Q Han, assistant sports editor: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 10
Nebraska looks exceptionally fragile following the two losses to teams which, in truth, looked better than the Huskers the whole way through. The only real cap on Ohio State’s scoring is its own will to take advantage of this fragility within the Huskers.
As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day respects the team somewhat, he’ll probably call off the dogs sometime after halftime, with the game never seriously close.
Nebraska’s defense structured itself around blunting the best qualities in the opposition. This philosophy is an exciting and dynamic one assuming it goes to plan. If it doesn’t, the team is presented with a defense which folds at both what you’re good and bad at.
This became eminently clear against Purdue, with one of the worst run games in the country looking significantly better in this department against the Huskers.
Well, replace Purdue junior running back King Doerue with Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, and the prospects of the game Saturday are frightening. Replacing Purdue senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell with Buckeye freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, this exercise can be repeated ad infinitum.
There are factors working in Nebraska’s favor, but the talent gap is too stark to ignore.