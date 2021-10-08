Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Michigan 21, Nebraska 20
Saturday night’s showdown between Nebraska and No. 9 Michigan has all the makings of a low-scoring affair with each possession holding massive importance.
For one, both Michigan and Nebraska’s defenses are in good form. The Wolverines’ defense, led by senior defensive end and rising NFL Draft prospect Aidan Hutchinson, dominated Wisconsin 38-17 last Saturday on the heels of an impressive defensive effort.
Michigan junior linebacker David Ojabo recorded 2.5 of Michigan’s 6 total sacks on Wisconsin quarterbacks last Saturday, and the Wolverines forced two turnovers.
Nebraska’s defense, meanwhile, has proven capable of shutting down its opponent’s offensive identity. The Huskers limited junior running back Kenneth Walker III and Michigan State’s offense on Sept. 25, slowed Buffalo’s run-first scheme on Sept. 11 and neutralized Oklahoma’s big-play offense on Sept. 18.
Two of those games resulted in losses, of course, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has proven capable of shutting down what the opponent does best.
The good news on that front is that Michigan is an offense with an identity. The Wolverines run the ball on about 70% of their offensive plays, with sophomore running back Blake Corum and senior running back Hassan Haskins doing a majority of the damage.
Michigan junior quarterback Cade McNamara, when called upon, has performed admirably this season, and posted an impressive outing against Wisconsin last Saturday. The Reno, Nevada native is completing just over 61% of his passes and has thrown five touchdown passes to zero interceptions. So, if Nebraska is capable of shutting down the Wolverines’ ground game, McNamara is a competent passer that can challenge the Husker secondary.
Where this game will be decided is the matchup between the Wolverines' front seven and Nebraska’s offensive line. The Huskers’ much-maligned unit performed admirably against Northwestern last Saturday, in part due to the insertion of freshman offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka and sophomore offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili into the offensive line.
As a result, the Husker pipeline had its best performance of the season, rushing for 434 yards and six rushing touchdowns against Northwestern. Michigan is not Northwestern, though.
Can Nebraska’s offensive line protect junior quarterback Adrian Martinez? Certainly. Can the Husker offensive line avoid constant penalties? Of course. Can Nebraska as a whole, from special teams to coaching and everything in between, avoid devastating errors in late-game situations? It’s possible.
Until I see it, though, I can’t predict the Huskers to emerge victorious against the No. 9 Wolverines. In a game I feel could come down to the wire, I see Michigan making enough plays necessary to come out on top.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Michigan 26, Nebraska 17
Running, running and running some more is the expected theme of Saturday’s contest between the Huskers and Wolverines. It wouldn’t surprise me if this game goes by relatively quickly due to the nature of both offenses' tendency to run.
Running may be the focal point of both offenses but the aerial attacks of each school will be vital in the game. The starting quarterbacks of both schools have similar profiles while throwing the ball, generating a similar amount of success through the air.
Martinez outshines McNamara on the ground, being able to scramble on any given pass play. Still, Nebraska’s secondary has been faulty at points throughout the season and sometimes even at crucial points, such as Oklahoma’s first touchdown drive of the third quarter in the Huskers’ Sept. 18 defeat.
Junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was burnt twice on Northwestern’s only touchdown drive last Saturday while against Michigan State on Sept. 25, Spartan sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne had a particularly strong first half.
Nebraska’s defense eventually adjusted to Thorne and held the Spartans without an offensive second-half touchdown, but in a low-scoring affair, every entrance into an opponent or even red zone territory is crucial. Michigan’s secondary, led by junior defensive back Daxton Hill, has been more consistent than Nebraska.
That’s not to mention the impending battle between Hutchinson and Prochazka, a senior versus a freshman in the trenches. Although Nebraska can create explosive plays, the potential for negative offensive plays is much higher with the Huskers than it is with the Wolverines.
The decisive advantage for Michigan comes with its special teams. Michigan is near the top of the country in field position, having average field position start at its own 35-yard line. Nebraska is seven yards behind Michigan, ranking 65th in the country.
The Huskers didn’t punt until they were up 49-7 against Northwestern, limiting the impact of special teams last Saturday. There should be plenty of punts between both sides on Saturday, and with the unit’s previous body of work, there is nothing to suggest that the punt team has improved enough to become a net positive for the Huskers.
Michigan will ultimately win the field position battle, granting itself more scoring opportunities and escape with a win in Lincoln. The Huskers defense can and will slow down the Wolverine offense but with special teams and a weaker secondary, Michigan pulls out the win and Nebraska fans are teased once again on a potential upset.
Jason Han, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 31, Michigan 14
In a strange way, Saturday’s matchup will be remarkably similar to the game against Michigan State.
Both the Wolverines and Spartans are highly ranked, have dynamic run offenses with some passing game to boot on the side. Of course, there are some asterisks. Michigan’s defense is better than that of the Spartans, and Thorne has played better this season than McNamara.
That being said, Nebraska has thrived through the elegant craft of mitigating some of the nation’s best offenses. If the same principles which guided the Huskers through the games against Oklahoma and Michigan State hold true, there’s no reason to believe the Wolverines’ offense carries any special advantage the other two teams lacked.
At the same time, Nebraska has an additional weapon up its sleeve. After all, its offensive line is significantly improved from the horror show that was its original iteration, and the game against the Spartans was Nebraska’s to lose up until the very end.
The Huskers have quite a few external factors on their side, as well. They’re coming off a blowout win of Northwestern, one which proved the offense can produce and also play well at home.
The two biggest concerns, of course, are that the new look offensive line folds and the special teams once again plays poorly. These are legitimate problems, but also ones present when the team lost narrowly to Oklahoma and Michigan State.
That is to say these problems will likely not get worse, and only seriously require marginal improvement for Nebraska to start putting up gaudier results.
Expect the game to come down to the first quarter and to Nebraska’s first few drives. The game will likely be decided from there.