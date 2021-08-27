Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Nebraska 24, Illinois 13
The 126th season of Big Ten football kicks off on Saturday afternoon between two programs with varying levels of expectations for the 2021-22 season.
Illinois is looking to simply stay afloat under first-year coach Bret Bielema. While Bielema is a successful coaching mind, he inherits a Fighting Illini side largely devoid of talent and projected dead last in the conference by media members.
Nebraska, meanwhile, is entering a make-or-break year four under head coach Scott Frost with at least a postseason appearance for the first time since 2016. In order to do that, Frost’s bunch has to take advantage of its winnable games and avoid any devastatingly poor performances.
Make no mistake, Saturday is an extremely winnable game for the Huskers. Despite outside noise of an NCAA investigation and a silly social media storm that ensued after an abnormally short Frost press conference on Monday — the bowtie on an offseason that was easily the most hectic of Frost’s tenure — Nebraska is far and away the superior team.
Two major factors that the Huskers will need to dominate in order to come away with a positive result are at the line of scrimmage and winning the turnover battle. In last season’s meeting, Illinois ran the ball all over Nebraska to the tune of nearly 300 yards. The Huskers’ defensive line will need to slow down sophomore running back Chase Brown, who totaled 110 rushing yards and two scores in last season’s meeting, and force an average quarterback in sixth-year senior Brandon Peters to win the game with his arm.
What ultimately sunk Nebraska when the two sides met in November was the Huskers turning the ball over early and often. When all was said and done, the Huskers lost the turnover battle 5-0. Former Husker freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey accounted for four of those, with three interceptions and one fumble lost.
If Nebraska can take the upper hand in both facets, I predict a comfortable season-opening victory on Saturday. Scoring may be a bit limited, especially given that it’s the first game of the season, but Nebraska’s offense should do enough to earn the victory.
Jason Han, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 10 Illinois 14
Perhaps it is not the most appealing prediction, but a lot of the factors are pointing to general offensive dysfunction on Saturday. When that happens, one ends up with a thoroughly brutal game.
For one, it is curious how much Bielema will have communicated his schemes and ideology into his team with the little time he has had leading the Fighting Illini. This is a fairly obvious conclusion, but it takes time for teams to learn, not only a way of playing, but a way of playing underneath a particular coach.
That being said, some of the evidence may point to this being an appeal to intuition rather than evidence. Bielema is, after all, famous for his incredibly fast start with the Wisconsin Badgers, leading the team to an 11-1 record and a bowl victory in his first year.
On the other end, Nebraska is a team dedicated to the run without a clear choice at running back. There are a number of moderately appealing options, and it should not go understated how important the largely returning offensive line will be, but the cliff notes version of the Nebraska offense does not inspire confidence.
One can see it rather easily turning into a high-scoring, swashbuckling adventure, especially if some heretofore unmentioned predicate dysfunction in the defense proves fatal. Yet, that appears far less likely than the case of a tight affair with a lot of punts.
Illinois, though a fairly maligned team, has the focal point of Brown to gather behind, and that may be enough to push it over the edge.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 28, Illinois 17
This is a must-win game for Nebraska. Frost has only one winning record against a Big Ten West opponent, Illinois, going 2-1 against the Fighting Illini in his tenure.
This game should be no different as Nebraska’s offense goes up against a porous Illinois defense. In ESPN’s Football Power Index 2021’s preseason rankings, Nebraska ranks 42nd while Illinois is 80th.
The Huskers are a much better team on paper, but games are not played on a spreadsheet. There is room for error with Nebraska’s ability to give the ball away. Case in point, the Huskers have had nine turnovers against Illinois in their last two games.
That is an impressively bad number despite Illinois forcing about two turnovers a game in 2019 and 2020. Hopefully for Nebraska, the turnover misfortunes will regress and give Frost’s offense a much needed normal season, especially one with several key new pieces.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has dominated Illinois in his career despite two fumbles in the 2019 game. Even with new receivers and running backs, the offense’s new talent is better than Illinois’ defensive talent.
Bielema returns to the Big Ten nine years after his last game in the conference, a 70-33 drubbing in the 2012 Big Ten Championship that sent the program into a bit of a freefall. Bielema doesn’t have the offensive talent like his days in Madison but Illinois returns an experienced offensive line along with sophomore running back Chase Brown.
The Huskers returned what should be Frost’s best defense in his Nebraska tenure as the defense held its own against Big Ten ground games in three of its final four games in 2020. It’s a major plus for a program with not many positives in recent years and Nebraska should be up to the task of handling Illinois’ offense, returning the majority of its front seven along with major depth pieces at other positions.
Nebraska’s offense will undoubtedly stall on several drives, especially as some of the new pieces are worked into the fold, but if the offense plays cleanly and the defense lives up to its billing, the Huskers will cruise to a 1-0 start.