Landon Wirt, senior sports editor: Nebraska 48, Fordham 13
It’s easy to overthink this result, especially after a devastating defeat last weekend to Illinois. However, it’s really difficult to imagine anything other than a comfortable Nebraska victory at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Fordham, within the confines of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is a good football team. The Rams were picked to finish second in the Patriot League preseason poll, and they should be challenging Holy Cross for the conference crown. Fordham boasts the 2021 Patriot League Football Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen.
That being said, the Rams should be overmatched on Saturday. DeMorat is more than capable of putting a few scoring drives together, but the talent gap between the two sides is far too massive to keep the game close.
Borrowing from assistant sports editor Martin Herz’s article from yesterday, I’m looking for Nebraska’s starting offensive unit to look a bit more in sync on Saturday. That starts on the ground, an area in which the Huskers struggled mightily against Illinois. I’m particularly interested to see the role sophomore running back Markese Stepp features in after a strong performance with limited touches against Illinois.
Secondly, a feel-good narrative for Nebraska fans to monitor on Saturday is attention to detail. Doing the little things correctly against a school like Fordham should be a given, but a game without multiple missed extra points, multiple 15-yard penalties and turnovers would be a nice boost of confidence for the Huskers moving forward.
Finally, I’m looking forward to checking out overall team depth. In particular, should the game go as expected, I’m curious to see Nebraska’s backup quarterbacks take live reps. Freshman quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg have yet to appear in a collegiate game, and both should be in line for significant action on Saturday.
Haarberg in particular has an intriguing skillset, with an athletic profile similar to that of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game last season and is widely regarded as an up-and-coming quarterback in the NFL.
Anyways, I’m getting ahead of myself. Nebraska should dominate on Saturday, and I’m looking forward to covering my first game at a full capacity Memorial Stadium.
Jason Han, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 45, Fordham 21
The unfortunate thing is that to an extent, given the dominant cultural narrative surrounding the Huskers, this might appear a realistic result.
There’s no real concern over the result of the game, but in my mind there’s a very real chance that Fordham gives more resistance than one would assume is reasonable. Coming off a rough loss to Illinois, it’s possible that things start slow for the Huskers, forcing the starters to stay on going into the third quarter.
In years past, one might be speaking of shutout territory, given the complete and obvious gulf in talent between the two teams. However, there will likely be enough mistakes, odd lapses in judgement and what-have-you to show, if not a fright, a better Fordham showing than erstwhile judged.
Barring catastrophe, this game is anything but consequential. Still, some of the potential breakdowns present in the Nebraska game may hide themselves.
In particular, the run game will likely look better, and thus the passing game will be far improved reciprocally. However, this game shouldn’t be taken as a marker for things to come.
Martin Herz, assistant sports editor: Nebraska 38, Fordham 10
On talent alone, Nebraska should win with ease. Fordham has had six three-star recruits ever in program history while Nebraska landed 16 such recruits in 2021 alone. There is such a clear talent gap that even the most pessimistic Husker fan should not be worrying about a catastrophic upset.
Nebraska’s defense, although inconsistent at times against Illinois, had its moments against the Illini. That included several first quarter sacks, and Fordham’s offensive line is much worse on the whole in comparison to Illinois’.
The Blackshirts should cause some havoc and build upon their success from a fourth quarter against Illinois that featured multiple stops that kept the team alive. Nebraska’s ground game will be the focus on Saturday, but the air attack should be interesting to watch as it pertains to which wide receivers play throughout the game. More specifically, I’ll be keeping my eye on the starting wide receiver group and how they fare.
A major factor in my prediction is that Nebraska should be playing as many players as it can to give them game action, and the scoring should slow down as a result. There is no point to leaving the starters in for 60 minutes unless the game somehow comes down to the wire.
After the starting 11 come out on offense and defense, there should be plenty of time to watch the rest of the team perform. The game may be sloppy at times during the stretch with the depth on display, but it should be fun to see which young players stand out on Saturday.
In the end, Nebraska will win with ease and some temporary happiness will be found for the Sea of Red on Saturday.