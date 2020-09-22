On Tuesday, the Division I Board of Directors of the National Collegiate Athletic Association approved a plan to move fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.
For the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, this means that cross country, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer seasons will start at the beginning of second semester.
The tournament brackets for team sports championships will only be filled at 75% of the normal capacity — so only 48 teams will be able to compete in the soccer and volleyball tournament, as opposed to the normal 64.
The adjustments also prohibit practice during the week before and of finals, require a break before the start of the spring championship tournament and prohibits transfers or mid-year enrollees from competing in the 2020-2021 season.
This plan will now go to the NCAA Board of Directors for approval.