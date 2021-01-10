Six minutes into Nebraska men’s basketball matchup with Indiana, few expected that the Huskers would finish the game fighting. The Hoosiers were 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
From there, things deteriorated further for Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg’s men. After 15 shot attempts by the Hoosiers, a curious eight were from the 3-point line. This was confusing because of Indiana’s notable reticence at shooting from such a range. Currently, according to kenpom.com, only 32.8% of head coach Archie Miller’s outfit’s shots are 3-pointers. This distribution is an incredible 275th lowest in the nation. To see 53% of the Hoosiers first 15 shots be 3-pointers was a development that threw the Huskers for a loop on the defensive end early.
What was even more concerning for Nebraska was the fact that Indiana was hitting them. Of its first eight 3-pointers, Indiana had only missed two. Junior guard Rob Phinisee, who entered Sunday’s game a mere role player, set the game on fire early. Phinisee hit three 3-pointers to start the game, along with a jumper and a layup, giving him 13 points early in the contest.
“You have to give them credit, especially Phinisee, he got them off to a great start from the 3-point line,” Hoiberg said postgame.
The game, from this point, had two directions it could go, both outcomes Nebraska has experienced so far this season. One could’ve seen the Huskers give up from this point on, too embattled and weary from a brutal season to gather any strength. The team fell to this fate against Ohio State, ignominiously beaten 90-54 in what was Hoiberg’s worst ever defeat.
However, there was another possibility. Against Michigan State just a week before, the Huskers were down 47-33 when the Spartans went on a tearing run to start the second half. By the end of the game, Nebraska had clawed its way back to only a five point deficit.
Thankfully for the fans, players and coaching staff of Nebraska basketball, the team was able to turn the game from an Ohio State-style rout into a close affair, with the Huskers even leading at one point.
Junior forward Derrick Walker, making his Nebraska debut, was instrumental in unlocking Hoiberg’s offense, and as a result was also important in Nebraska’s comeback. Walker, a transfer from Tennessee, was ineligible to play for Hoiberg last year, and thus had gone an incredible number of days without playing in an organized basketball game.
The rust was more than evident for the forward, who struggled running up and down the floor only minutes into the game. However, despite this, Walker proved to be one of Nebraska’s finest offensive weapons. While he only scored 10 points, his greatest value easily came from his playmaking ability.
Walker’s arsenal of cuts, his keen intuition of spacing and when to enter the low post and a couple of nifty passes mean that, for the future, Nebraska’s offensive prospects look considerably better than only a few months ago. One of the biggest problems this year Hoiberg’s men have had is adapting to the frenetic pace and exceptional ball movement the coach requires. In Walker, a player the coach has raved about for a year, Hoiberg may’ve found his offense.
“With me being back, hopefully I can just keep the guys energized. Keep words of encouragement in their ears,” Walker said postgame. “...As long as they’re communicating I feel like we’re on the same level.”
This isn’t to say Walker was perfect, of course. One of his biggest problems was, surprisingly, his rebounding ability. The forward was a fair rebounder coming from the Volunteers program, yet only registered a 12.5% defensive rebounding rate by the end of the game, far below expectations for a primary rebounder in Hoiberg’s system.
By comparison, Nebraska was one of the worst rebounding teams in the country last year, yet sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo, who shouldered much of the rebounding responsibility for that team and was out against Indiana, still had a defensive rebounding rate of 17.2% on the season.
One key reason for the Huskers losing lay in its defensive rebounding problems. Indiana is, in total, not a great team when it comes to offensive rebounds. According to kenpom.com, it’s actually 280th in the country. However, against Nebraska, the Hoosiers were able to grab 12 offensive rebounds in total compared to a paltry five for the Huskers. This eventually turned into a second-chance point disparity of 16-3 in favor of Indiana, enough to swing the game.
“When we rebounded tonight, we were great in transition,” Hoiberg said. “...We’re going to have to play some makeshift lineups with Yvan [Ouedraogo] out, in the end, as Derrick [Walker] works his way back into shape…We gotta find a way to clean up on the glass.”
One key victory method for Indiana lies in its defense and its asphyxiation of games. The Hoosiers currently hold the 15th best defense in the nation while being the 300th slowest in adjusted tempo. This is diametrically opposed to Nebraska’s style of play, which prizes a fast pace and is currently 31st in the nation for adjusted tempo.
While one may expect the number of possessions, in this case, to edge towards the victor, Nebraska was able to impose itself on the game. While Indiana has an adjusted tempo of 66.5 and Nebraska of 73, the game ended on 72 possessions. Interestingly, part of the reason for this may lie in Indiana’s fast start. In the first half, where the Hoosiers were scoring with ease, proceedings ended at 37 possessions. If this pace were held for a full game, there’d be 74 possessions in total, far more in favor of the Huskers than the Hoosiers.
And yet, despite this, the Hoosiers were in control for nearly all of the first half. This signals a careful abandonment in philosophy which was taken, perhaps, under the assumption that it’d continue to favor Miller’s group. This was just the opening that the Huskers needed to get back into the game.
Junior forward Lat Mayen and junior guard Teddy Allen were able to keep the game close. Mayen was 5-of-9 from the 3-point line, a touch which had left the transfer in previous weeks, while Allen finished the top scorer for the Huskers with 21 points, including 6-of-7 free throw shooting.
The run which saw Nebraska eventually take the lead in the second half, its first since scoring the opening points of the game, was a thorough team effort. While the aforementioned Allen and Walker contributed significantly, sophomore guard Dalano Banton was quick to add his contribution to the game. Nebraska’s primary playmaker had a tough first half. Banton only had four points and four rebounds in the first half, but did his part to contribute by the end of the game with five second-half assists.
Junior guard Trey McGowens, another piece of the ever-rotating Husker offense, also came to life in the second half. McGowens, who played the entire second half, finished 3-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
“Trey was phenomenal. I think the difference, in Trey’s second half, was that he was so under control,” Hoiberg said. “...We showed a couple clips at halftime of how they were collapsing on the ball and I think he made every right decision in the second half.”
With 10 minutes left in the game,the Huskers led. With five minutes left, the Huskers were tied with Indiana at 71. Unfortunately, the game slipped away from there. Nine made free throws for the Hoosiers helped to separate them from Nebraska in a messy end to the game. And while a spirited comeback will not, in the end, reflect itself in the win column, growth could still be felt by the end.
“I like where our team is right now because of how they’re competing,” Hoiberg said. “Through the highs and the lows, the adversity, we’re competing through adversity so much better than we were early in the year.”