Held scoreless until the eighth inning, Nebraska baseball fell once again to Sam Houston State 6-3 and lost the series 3-1 to the Bearkats.
In the first inning, the Huskers went down in order while the Bearkats showcased an offensive display.
After coming in as a reliever during the 2021 season, junior pitcher Braxton Bragg got the starting nod for Nebraska. Bragg struggled early on with keeping the Bearkats off the bases.
Bearkat sophomore shortstop Anthony MacKenzie started off the inning with a shot down the right side, turning in a double after the ball ricocheted off of junior first baseman Colby Gomes’ glove. Bragg proceeded to strike out Bearkat sophomore center fielder Clayton Chadwick, but MacKenzie easily stole third during the at-bat. On the ensuing at-bat, sophomore third baseman Justin Wishkoski singled to right center, bringing in the first run of the game for Sam Houston State.
After consecutive Bearkat singles loaded the bases, Bragg forced two fly outs in a row, ending the inning and keeping the Huskers alive down 2-0.
Batting well through the first three games of the series, Gomes struck out swinging to start the second inning, continuing a tough start for the Huskers. Senior catcher Griffin Everitt singled to left field before a sacrifice bunt and popout ended the top half of the second.
The Bearkats hitting party continued in the second inning as Bragg immediately gave up back-to-back singles again. Nebraska manager Will Bolt then made a pitching change, bringing in sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson who had a 4.50 ERA in 2021 in 10 appearances for the Huskers.
Olson notched consecutive outs on a flyout from MacKenzie and a ground out from Chadwick, but the coldstreak of Husker pitching. Olson intentionally walked Wishkoski in part due to his performance so far in the series and then threw one in the dirt to Everitt, scoring freshman catcher Walker Janek and pushing the Bearkat lead to 3-0.
Junior outfielder Carlos Contreras followed up Wishkoski with a two-run RBI single, keeping the inning alive after two early outs for Olson. Senior catcher Trent Touchet scored one more run before the Huskers finally popped out sophomore second baseman Easton Loyd to end the second inning down 6-0.
With plenty of game left, though, Olson started to find his rhythm in the third inning, giving up a hit to Janek but allowed no runs despite two fielding errors advancing Janek all the way to third, keeping the score still somewhat within reach for the Huskers.
Although offense was hard to come by for the Huskers, their pitching steadily picked up in the fourth and fifth innings, with the Bearkats maintaining a six-run advantage.
In the top of the sixth inning, freshman outfielder Luke Jessen came in to pinch hit for junior outfielder Luke Sartori, getting the Huskers’ third hit of the day. Following Jessen’s at bat, junior pitcher Steven Beard pitched sophomore third baseman Max Anderson and Gomes into ground outs before striking out Everitt for his eighth strikeout of the game, ending another quick inning for Nebraska’s bats.
Freshman right handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin came in relief for Olson with two outs in the fifth but was quickly pulled in the sixth inning after giving up a lead-off hit and allowing a runner to advance to third after a wild pitch. He was replaced by senior left handed pitcher Tyler Martin.
Martin got Contreras to ground out with two down and the bases loaded, keeping what little hope the Huskers had alive.
Freshman left handed pitcher Jackson Brockett made his debut for the Huskers in the bottom of the seventh inning, getting two groundouts and a strikeout to continue the Huskers’ bullpen impressive showing since the second inning.
With just six outs remaining for Nebraska, a spark on offense was finally found. Jessen and Anderson singled to right field, setting up Gomes with two runners on and no outs. Gomes stepped up and crushed the ball towards the right wall where Bearkat senior right fielder Christian Smith tried to make a play, but could not bring it in, scoring Jessen from third and advancing Anderson to second.
After an Everitt groundout and a sacrifice fly from sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews closed the gap to four runs, freshman catcher/infielder Josh Caron singled to left field, scoring Gomes and keeping the two out rally alive. Bearkat manager Jay Sirianni then brought in senior reliever Lance Lusk, his third appearance of the series.
Senior infielder/outfielder Cam Chick singled on a pinch hit, advancing Caron to second base before Lusk struck out freshman infielder Gabe Swansen to end the Huskers eighth-inning rally with the score 6-3.
Junior pitcher Ethan Bradford came in to close for the Huskers after Brockett walked Bearkats leadoff man Janek. Bradford put the Bearkats down quickly as the teams entered the ninth inning.
Nebraska went quietly in the ninth, as junior outfielder Leighton Banjoff and Jessen both grounded out, followed by an Anderson swinging strikeout to finish the ball game with the Bearkats winning 6-3 and taking the series overall, three games to one.
Nebraska returns to action next weekend as it takes on TCU in a three game series in Arlington, Texas starting Friday at 6 p.m.