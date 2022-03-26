After a furious late rally, Nebraska baseball came up short in game two of its series against Michigan, losing 8-6.
Similar to the first matchup on Friday night, Michigan got on the scoreboard first. Junior catcher Jordon Rogers hit a deep fly ball into the right center gap, scoring runners from first and second and opening a 2-0 lead.
During the Huskers’ half of the third inning, sophomore infielder Brice Matthews hit a blooper into left field, scoring junior outfielder Luke Sartori from second to cut the early deficit to 2-1.
One inning later, freshman outfielder Luke Jessen took one to the warning track of left center field, scoring senior catcher Griffin Everitt from first and tying the game at 2-2.
Senior starting pitcher Shay Schanaman struck out six batters through 5 ⅓ innings pitched for the Huskers, but was pulled after giving up two home runs in the sixth inning to push the Wolverine lead to 5-2. Junior pitcher Braxton Bragg came in to relieve Schanaman, getting out of the inning with no more damage done.
With senior outfielder Cam Chick on first base after working a lead off walk, Everitt ripped one into right center field, advancing Chick to third. On the ensuing at-bat, freshman outfielder Garrett Anglim found a gap in the left side to score Chick and get Nebraska within two runs.
Throughout the game, the Huskers continued to give up runs with two outs in the inning, a primary reason for Nebraska’s loss and also showcasing the bullpen’s struggles to close.
In the seventh, Michigan infielder Matt Frey singled to left field, pushing junior right fielder Clark Elliott across the plate to get a run back for the Wolverines.
Down three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Husker bats got hot.
Chick worked a leadoff walk for the second time in the game, followed by a double from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson to get the first run of the inning across the plate.
Now with runners on the corners, Jessen delivered again for Nebraska, scoring Anderson from third on an RBI single to left center field. Down to the final out in the eighth, freshman infielder Core Jackson kept the rally alive as he singled between the shortstop and third baseman to get the last Huskers’ run of the inning, tying it up at 6-6.
Husker sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson came in for Bragg in the ninth inning. In dramatic fashion, Michigan junior infielder Jimmy Obertop delivered a lightning bolt to the left field wall with the bases loaded, scoring two and retaking the lead, 8-6.
Despite multiple comebacks in recent memory for the Huskers, the bats could not deliver this time as Wolverine sophomore pitcher Chase Allen got both Matthews and Chick to strike out looking. Down to their final out, Anderson grounded into the waiting glove of senior shortstop Riley Bertram to end the potential Husker comeback, with the final score 8-6.
The loss pushed the Huskers to 9-12 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play.
Freshmen continued to show improvement for Nebraska, as Anglim and Jessen combined for four hits and three RBIs in the loss. Both teams left six men on base, with the Huskers tacking on one more hit than the Wolverines in the ballgame.
Michigan stays in Lincoln for its third and final matchup of the weekend against Nebraska on Sunday morning at 11:02 a.m. with the series currently split 1-1.