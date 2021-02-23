On a night in which junior guard Teddy Allen christened Pinnacle Bank Arena with its first 40-point game, Nebraska couldn’t do enough to beat Penn State and complete the season sweep.
Contrary to most of Nebraska’s games of late, the offense wasn’t the problem. Of course Allen’s scoring explosion helped, but the rest of the team shot 43.8% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. With Allen’s 41-point infusion on 16-of-24 shooting and 6-of-9 from 3-point range, the Huskers shot 53.6% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc overall.
That’s Nebraska’s most impressive shooting performance of the season. The Huskers shot better from the field in just one game, when they shot 55% against Doane, but haven’t touched that mark against Division I, let alone Big Ten opponents. That 3-point percentage is not only a season’s best, but also Nebraska’s best performance from long range since March of the 2018-19 season.
Nebraska shot well enough to almost win despite an abundance of turnovers and a putrid performance on the boards. The Huskers turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 points off turnovers for Penn State. Conversely, Nebraska managed only 13 points off Penn State’s 15 turnovers. The turnovers, coupled with a -13 rebounding margin, (42-29) including -14 on the offensive glass (16-2), helped give Penn State 14 more shots than Nebraska.
Because of those additional opportunities, Penn State won 86-83 despite shooting a modest 40% from the field and a respectable 37.8% on 3-pointers.
“When you allow the other team to have 14 extra shots on goal, it’s gonna be tough to win,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame.
It was still perhaps Nebraska’s most exciting game this season, thanks to Allen. He scored 28 points in the first half, breaking a Husker single-half record, and broke his NCAA career scoring high before halftime.
In finishing with 41 points, Allen finished a single point shy of the school record but tied for the second-highest single-game scoring mark in Nebraska history. His 16 made field goals tied for the school record and broke the record for Nebraska players in conference play. Additionally, Allen had eight rebounds and six assists, doubling his NCAA career-high in assists.
“That was the most impressive thing about it, just his all-around play,” Hoiberg said. “He was really complete out there tonight, and it was fun to see him get it going like that. Unfortunately we couldn’t get the win with the historic night that he had.”
“They just had guys stop me before I got to the rim [in the second half],” Allen said postgame. “So I was just trying to find my teammates.”
Penn State junior guard Myreon Jones kept pace with Allen for much of the first half, setting the stage for a duel. He finished with 17 first-half points, but didn’t score in the final six minutes before halftime. Still, Jones ended the game with a career-high 29 points and shot 6-of-12 on 3-pointers.
Junior guard Myles Dread added a season-high 16 points, and all five Nittany Lion starters finished in double figures. Aside from Jones, the biggest thorn in Nebraska’s side was senior forward John Harrar, who pulled down 14 rebounds, tied for his career-high, to go along with his 10 points.
It was a game of runs for the Huskers. Penn State got off to a quick start, but there were six lead changes in the first half before Nebraska went into the locker room trailing 39-38. In the second half, it looked like Penn State was going to pull away, much like Nebraska’s last three opponents had after playing the Huskers tight for a half. Down 48-47, Penn State went on an 11-0 run, capped by three straight 3-pointers.
Nebraska’s deficit hovered around six points for the next five minutes, before senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson hit his second 3-pointer in three possessions to make it a one-score game. Penn State followed with a miss, then junior guard Trey McGowens buried a 3-pointer of his own to tie that game at 70-70 with 6:20 remaining.
Nebraska never led after that, and was down as many as eight points in the final minutes before making one last push. With 21 seconds left, McGowens hit an and-one layup to put Nebraska down a single point. Penn State’s Jones then made both of his free throws after being fouled, then Allen got a quick layup to surpass 40 points. Penn State senior guard Jamari Wheeler then hit a couple free throws, leaving the Huskers down three with twelve seconds remaining.
With one final possession to tie the game, many expected the ball to go to Allen. Instead, the Huskers used a diversion. Allen handed the ball off to McGowens, who got a relatively open 3-pointer that clanked off the rim.
“The last play, we had three options on it, Trey coming off, I thought he had a pretty good look at the basket,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go down.”
Despite missing the game-tying shot, McGowens was another bright spot for the Huskers. He scored 17 points on the night, 14 of them in the second half, for his highest total since Jan. 2. He added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
“I thought Trey played really well in the last game as well,” Hoiberg. “I thought he played within himself, he wasn’t forcing as much as he had the previous couple games. I thought he was really good in that second half.”
Nebraska’s third starting guard, sophomore Dalano Banton, tallied a season low in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with no points on only two shots. The Canadain played just 13 minutes after playing 19 last game, by far his lowest totals as a Husker. What makes his absence even more striking is that Banton leads the team in minutes played and minutes per game.
“I think I’ve pretty much shown and proven that the guys I feel give us the best chance to win the game are the ones that are gonna be on the floor,” Hoiberg said. “We just gotta do everything we can to get him going. He’s an important part of this team and what we do.”
Among other Husker notables, junior forward Derrick Walker finished with nine points, one shy of his career-high, along with five rebounds. Nebraska’s 83 points are a high in Big Ten play since December 2019. The loss was Nebraska’s closest game in the Big Ten, besides its one-point win at Penn State on Feb. 14.
The loss dropped the Huskers to 5-16 overall and 1-13 in Big Ten play. Nebraska has a single day off before traveling to play No. 5 Illinois. The Huskers will return home just two days later to play Minnesota on Saturday.