Nebraska softball junior pitcher Courtney Wallace earned her second complete game shutout of the season, tossing seven scoreless innings in Nebraska’s 4-0 victory over Iowa on Saturday.
The game was scheduled as the first half of a doubleheader, but the second half was postponed until tomorrow due to rain.
Iowa opened the game up with an excellent scoring opportunity. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch, the Hawkeyes loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first.
Sophomore first baseman Kalena Burns then hit a line drive that was caught by junior first baseman Payton Huscroft, who was making her fourth appearance back from injury this season. Huscroft’s quick catch allowed her to beat freshman utility Denali Loecker back to first base, ending the frame on an unassisted double play.
Nebraska put the first runs of the game on the board in the top of the fourth. Wallace helped herself at the plate, doubling to lead off the inning. The next two Huskers grounded out, putting the scoring opportunity in peril.
However, freshman left fielder Abbie Squier singled on a full count, driving in Wallace to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead.
Huscroft reached base for the first time this season on an Iowa fielding error, advancing Squier to second. Junior catcher Anni Raley continued the two-out rally, plating Squier with a single up the middle.
Nebraska finished the inning strong, with freshman shortstop Billie Andrews hitting a hard ground ball to Iowa freshman shortstop Grace Banes. Banes was unable to field the grounder properly, sending it rolling to the outfield after bouncing off her glove. Huscroft scored on the error, extending the Nebraska lead to 3-0.
Iowa’s scoring chances were again stopped by an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, junior left fielder Riley Sheehy’s ground ball was fielded cleanly by sophomore third baseman Brooke Andrews, who stepped on third and fired the ball back to first in time, ending the frame.
Nebraska then extended its lead in the top of the sixth. Senior infielder Cam Ybarra drove in Billie Andrews with a single to right field, putting the Huskers up 4-0. Ybarra had an excellent day at the plate, going 3-of-4 with one RBI.
Nebraska earned its third inning-ending double play in the bottom of the sixth inning. With a runner on first, Burns grounded to Billie Andrews, who became the third different Husker to turn two in the game.
Wallace earned the win for the Huskers, allowing just four hits and no runs over seven innings. The shutout marks her second consecutive complete game shutout, and extends her scoreless innings streak to 14.2 innings.
Nebraska improves to 21-17 with the win, reentering a tie with Iowa for fifth in the Big Ten. Tomorrow’s series-ending double header begins at 12 p.m.