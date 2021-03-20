Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun’s final swing capped off a dominating 3-0 sweep of Iowa Saturday night. Nebraska’s win put the Huskers at 12-2 on the season and gave head coach John Cook his 600th career win as a Husker.
Despite the outstanding career milestone, Cook paid no mind to it, and instead wondered about the what ifs and downs of his long career thus far.
“All I think about are the losses like last week to Ohio State by two points and Stanford in the Final Four,” Cook said postgame. “I don’t really worry about that stuff too much. I’m just looking forward to Monday.”
There was one road bump along the way to grabbing Cook’s 600th win. After Nebraska took a 14-7 lead in the second set, Cook’s domination showed no signs of abating. In the first, the Huskers had won 25-14 and took control of the tie.
The Hawkeyes crawled their way back into the match, however, with their defense. The Huskers were hitting .444 after the first set and notched just three attack errors. In the second set, Nebraska had six such errors.
That was more than the other two sets combined for the Husker offense. The steep production drop-off was somewhat offset by a consistently strong Husker defense, but ultimately only barely enough to affect the set. Throughout the game, Iowa hit below .100 and had 21 attack errors as a team.
Despite Iowa not producing much on offense, the Hawkeyes cut the second-set lead down to two points at 21-19. One particular stretch that got Iowa within started from a Sun serve error when Nebraska went up 19-14.
After Sun’s error, Iowa brought the set to 19-17 but the lead jumped back to 21-17. Then, two consecutive attack errors brought the match to 21-19. Cook called a timeout.
“We called a timeout and reminded them that we can’t play the scoreboard,” Cook said. “We refocused and this team has learned to do that. They can reset and go and that’s our experience and we learned how to do much better than last year.”
A Cook timeout following the Iowa point to cut the lead seamlessly flipped the switch for Nebraska as the Huskers marched to a 25-20 second set win. Nebraska’s last four points came from kills. All four from different Huskers, including senior outside hitter Jazz Sweet to kick off the scoring.
“It’s always great to help my team, especially to help them score in a game like this,” Sweet said postgame. “I just had a lot of fun.”
In Nebraska’s last home match, Sweet struggled mightily with just three kills in a five-set thriller against Ohio State. Against Iowa, Sweet was the strongest offensive performer with 12 kills and one attack error on only 15 swings.
The robot-esque efficiency helped hide sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik’s relatively quiet game. Kubik had four kills and four attack errors, a decline from the 10 kill performance Wednesday night in Iowa City.
The Huskers were missing both senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey and sophomore outside hitter Riley Zuhn. Zuhn will be out for the season due to an injury confirmed by Cook in the post game press conference.
“She hasn’t had a great year and I want her to write a great chapter for her career here on how she finishes this season,” Cook said. “All season, she’s talked to me about helping the team however she could...Now she has a great opportunity to help this team.”
Sweet’s five second-set kills were followed by four third-set kills in Nebraska’s best set of the match. After the second-set slowdown, Nebraska kept up its offensive barrage to the third set.
Sun was the star of the match finale with seven kills, five of those coming before Nebraska’s first third set attack error. The Huskers were up 22-10 when Sun’s sixth kill attempt was blocked by Iowa junior middle blocker Amiya Jones.
The Huskers were hitting in the .800s during the third set and finished the third hitting .517 as a team. There were simply no answers from Iowa’s front row on how to stop Sweet and Sun as hitters along with senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins.
Stivrins had just six kills through three sets but contributed to the offense by being a five-rotation player and playing in the back row admirably. That meant Stivrins was also serving, and though her Ace-to-Error ratio was 1:4, Stivrins’ ace was the first for herself since 2019.
The loss of Zuhn saw Nebraska use different rotations against Iowa. One such rotation Saturday night was Stivrins playing in the back and junior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach playing up front.
Schwarzenbach was not used much offensively with five swings in total, but made every attack count, getting four kills and led a ferocious Nebraska front row block. Schwarzenbach led Nebraska in blocks with five as the Huskers had 14 through the three sets.
That was particularly felt in the first since Iowa hit -.077 as a team. The Hawkeyes created more errors than kills in the first set, a disastrous sighting for any offense as Iowa lost 25-14. Iowa’s two notable offensive threats, Jones and junior outside hitter Courtney Buzzerio combined for eight kills.
By the third set, Jones and Buzzerio barely made an impact and had one third-set kill combined. After Sun was blocked by Jones, Nebraska won 25-13 behind two consecutive Sun kills to cap off the match.
Despite Nebraska’s 12th win, there are questions moving forward about the team. With no Zuhn, the Huskers are limited to three outside hitters while possible COVID-19 contract tracing issues facing the program.
Senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger and sophomore defensive specialist Emily Gabel both didn’t appear at the game tonight due to contract tracing concerns. According to Cook, the two tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday through antigen testing but the two decided to stay home.
“This is the scary part about playing in all this. There’s so much out of our control and takes a lot of the fun out of it, ” Cook said. “We’re hoping everything stays good.”