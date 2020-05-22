On Friday, May 22, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos confirmed to the Lincoln Journal Star that construction on Nebraska University's $155 million football training facility will be delayed.
Construction for the 350,000-square-foot project set to rise on the current Ed Weir Track adjacent to Memorial Stadium was scheduled to begin in June. However, the project has been halted, said Moos, due to uncertainty of the outlook of next year’s football season due to the pandemic.
“Because among other things, we have tremendous budget woes we’re looking at,” Moos said to the Lincoln Journal Star. “You start taking a couple of those [home football games] away, and then you start saying ‘Hey, the stadium can only be 30% full.’ You’re talking about huge, huge numbers in terms of … revenue streams.”
Completion of the facility was targeted for June 2022, a timeline that would have allowed Nebraska’s football program to move into the new building before 2022’s preseason camp. While the project is still in the design phase, construction is postponed.