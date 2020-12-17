Nebraska senior kicker Connor Culp took home a pair of Big Ten honors on Thursday.
The LSU transfer was named first team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media. On top of that, he was named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year, an award given annually to the conference’s best kicker.
Culp has made 13-of-15 field goal attempts this season, with the two misses coming in losses to Northwestern and Minnesota. In the four games between those losses, he made nine straight field goals, including going 3-for-3 in both of the Huskers’ wins this season.
On extra points, Culp has been perfect, making all 16 attempts. This season isn’t over yet, but Nebraska hasn’t gone a full season without missing an extra point since 2017.
The senior narrowly ranks second in the Big Ten in field goals made and field goal percentage this year, sitting behind Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Indiana’s Charles Campbell, respectively. However, Duncan has missed twice as many field goals as Culp and Campbell has made five less kicks.
Culp joins 10 other Huskers as players that were honored by the Big Ten this week.