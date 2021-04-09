The NCAA is a mystery box.
Every postseason tournament run by the NCAA is a little different. The volleyball tournament comes after a couple of tournaments, so in theory, the Omaha committee could learn lessons from the previous sports.
Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments started a couple of days after Selection Sunday. They were not given a week-long break, and several teams suffered because of it.
The most obvious example here is the 10-seed VCU, which didn’t play a game due to COVID-19 positive tests taking the team out a day before their first game. Four-seed Virginia and 3-seed Kansas had players sit out due to COVID-19 as well.
The latest NCAA postseason tournament, men’s hockey, saw two teams bow out due to COVID-19 issues, and there was no attempt whatsoever to create a bubble. The tournament was run like any other year, with four regional hosts and a location for the Frozen Four.
When the NCAA announced that the entire volleyball tournament would be in Omaha, the start time changed to a week-and-a-half after the Selection Show. That’s similar to hockey, except now with a bubble.
Unlike basketball, teams that have had recent COVID-19 issues still will be able to play and there shouldn’t be any disqualifications. On top of that, the rest afforded to volleyball teams may prove invaluable.
No. 5 Nebraska, for example, may show some rust — the Huskers will not play a match until April 18, a month long layoff. As opposed to the basketball tournaments, the longer turnaround gives teams a chance to break past any final COVID-19 hurdles.
A bubble and a week off sounds like the NCAA fixing the mistakes made during the basketball and hockey tournaments. Every team should play, and all will stay in the same area, a proven strategy that works for the postseason.
In vintage NCAA fashion, it created new and unnecessary problems. The bubble falls spectacularly flat compared to men’s basketball, which used multiple arenas and teams had a larger traveling party.
In basketball, both men’s and women’s teams could bring up to 34 people to their respective bubble. In volleyball, that’s only 27. This meant Nebraska couldn’t bring its team sports psychologist to the bubble, Cook stated in an April 8 press conference.
Party-size restriction is one piece where the volleyball bubble falls short. Another is not using other sensible venues in Omaha, instead using only the CHI Health Center.
As of now, it’s been reported that volleyball teams will not have a locker room until the Elite Eight. That’s a nightmare for teams and coaches alike. Pep talks and preparation, along with players changing from warm-ups, are going to be in the center’s hallways for the majority of the tournament.
The field was also reduced for the tournament despite pleas from Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield and Nebraska head coach John Cook to expand the field back to 64 teams. The cut to 48 teams is not the primary issue with the tournament, but another notable point.
The tournament starts April 14 and ends April 24, getting only two weekends instead of the usual three weekends of play and reducing breaks between rounds. The NCAA combined the first, second, regional semifinals and regional finals into a span of five days.
After the regional finals ends on April 19, the Final Four is on April 22 with a champion being crowned on the 24th. The tournament is rushed compared to other college postseason tournaments.
When the volleyball tournament was 48 teams from 1993 to 1999, the top 16 teams had byes and played a second round match before taking a week break for the regional semifinals and finals. The 48-team field had the same duration as the 2019 volleyball tournament did.
It was also reported that the first and second rounds would not have broadcasters. While this responsibility may primarily be on ESPN, the NCAA certainly did not make enough effort to ensure the best coverage of the tournament.
In San Antonio, the women’s basketball teams’ original weight rooms were housed in a campus recreation center. The NCAA only changed after rightful outcry and, instead of learning from that disaster, the organization has since doubled down with its lack of care.
If the tournament’s end result was not an NCAA championship, this set-up would be laughed at and all records of its existence burned.
No broadcasters, no locker rooms and wonky practice times. Cook said one of his practice times is an hour before Nebraska’s Thursday match. There is a clear disconnect between the committee and teams going around with the vision of the sport.
The tournament should be a celebration of the season, not an Olympic sprint to the finish line.
What’s going on in Omaha hurts a sport that wants and deserves growth; the NCAA blew a great opportunity to showcase volleyball. Unless the NCAA changes things, the 2021 tournament will be defined by cutting corners, not the great teams that made it.
The tournament starts a week and a half after Selection Sunday, a good decision and really the only one the NCAA made.
On Thursday, Cook gave a not-so-confident answer to how the tournament bubble will run.
“It’s going to be really interesting how this is all pulled off,” Cook said.