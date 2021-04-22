A Nebraska running back hasn’t lost a fumble since September 21, 2019.
In that game, a 42-38 triumph over Illinois, the Huskers coughed up the ball five times in total, losing four. Then-Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills was responsible for one of those, bringing his season total to three fumbles through just four games.
After the win against the Fighting Illini, things changed for Mills. Between then and the upcoming Ohio State matchup, he carried a football around campus to try and solve his ball security problem. While not totally attributable to his public gesture, the plan worked, and he didn’t turn the ball over for the rest of his Nebraska career.
The rest of the Nebraska football team hasn’t been so lucky. In just eight games in 2020, Nebraska averaged 2.3 giveaways and just 0.9 takeaways per game. That’s the most giveaways the Huskers have averaged since 2012, and the least takeaways per game since 2007. For Nebraska to see improvement under head coach Scott Frost, that has to be fixed in 2021.
On the offensive side of the ball, the problems can be attributed to the quarterback position.
Of Nebraska’s 18 total turnovers in 2020, 16 came from junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey.
As a result, when quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco appeared at his first press conference of the spring on April 5, he had a simple message for what Martinez needs to improve upon in his fourth year.
“No more frickin’ turnovers,” he said. “That’s it. He’s got to take care of the damn football.”
With three college seasons under his belt, one of Martinez’s most glaring issues has been turning the ball over. Early in the 2019 season, a year in which he was touted as a dark horse Heisman candidate, he tossed three first-half interceptions in a primetime matchup with Ohio State.
That hype is long gone, and giveaways from the quarterback may seem inevitable. However, given the influx of unproven weapons for Martinez to work with, his three years of college experience and a heightened focus on ball security from coaches, improvement is certainly plausible. If it doesn’t happen, Nebraska will most likely be in for yet another losing season.
The emphasis on turnovers has also been pushed at the running back position, where the competition is wide open without Mills.
“Last year, we fumbled the ball one time at the running back position,” running backs coach Ryan Held said in an April 5 press conference. “That’s one too many.”
The fumble Held referred to likely came in a 41-23 loss to Illinois on Nov. 21, where sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson coughed it up on a fourth-and-short scenario out of the backfield. However, Robinson was primarily a wide receiver before transferring and was listed as such, only playing running back out of necessity.
As Held looks for a new starter at the position, he said that ball security will be a focus. And it should be.
Having a trustworthy running back could knock out two birds with one stone. The first being that the position won’t be completely scrambled without Mills, as it looked at times last season. Second, it’d put a lesser load on Martinez on the ground, and perhaps help him with his own fumbling issues.
A lesser talked about, but equally important point is improvement on the defensive side of the ball.
Nebraska’s relatively strong and experienced defense has been talked about extensively, but there’s still much to be proven from the bunch. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s previous defenses have been built on forcing takeaways, and that remains a key aspect at Nebraska.
Nebraska’s first, and possibly most memorable win of 2020, came in large part due to turnovers. Against a winless Penn State, junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt returned an interception 55 yards on the Nittany Lions’ opening drive to set up a Husker field goal that made the lead 10-0.
A few drives later, with Nebraska up 17-3, senior safety Deontai Williams scored what would be Nebraska’s final touchdown of the game with a strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown to make the advantage 21 points.
The Huskers also clinched their last win of the year on a turnover, as Taylor-Britt intercepted a pass on Rutgers’ final drive to seal a 28-21 victory.
A common theme in these impactful plays is that they’ve all come from the secondary. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher’s group was one of, if not the most successful Husker unit last year, and has carried the load in turnovers forced.
Still, only two Big Ten teams were worse than Nebraska at forcing turnovers in 2020. This is a significant dropoff from 2019, when the Huskers were top three in the conference in the category, forcing 1.8 turnovers per contest.
However, the numbers are a bit misleading in this instance. Nebraska didn’t have an out-of-conference schedule in 2020, and in 2019, nine of the team’s 21 forced turnovers came against nonconference opponents. This includes five turnovers from South Alabama in the season opener.
While the margin is a bit slimmer when removing nonconference play from the picture, the Huskers still saw a regression in 2020.
Senior safety Marquel Dismuke stated a desire for the defense to be “top 10 in everything” at a press conference this spring, which includes turnovers. That likely will mean earning at least two takeaways a game, a number Nebraska hasn’t hit since 2009.
That doesn’t mean that it’s impossible or completely unreasonable. At UCF, Chinander’s defenses forced at least two turnovers a game in both 2016 and 2017. The precedent is there, along with talented playmakers in the secondary, but hope for such a large jump should be held back until it’s shown on the field.
The focus on turnovers on both sides of the ball this spring is crucial, and the Huskers should be doing whatever it takes to make strides, even if it means walking around campus with footballs.