After what was described by players as an embarrassing performance two weekends ago against Illinois, the Huskers needed a respectable defensive showing. Against a hot Iowa team last Friday, that call was answered as the Blackshirts limited the Hawkeyes to 2.9 yards per carry.
The strong defensive performance was overshadowed by another Nebraska loss, but there were still plenty of positives to take away from the Blackshirts’ solid outing, according to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
“It showed that the program is moving in the right direction and we have enough here,” Chinander said at Tuesday’s press conference. “It’s hard for those guys when they did what you asked them to do, they defended the run and got off the field on third down. It hurt them pretty bad to end up not being on top.”
Junior defensive tackle Damion Daniels helped clog up running lanes against Iowa, and Chinander described him as a big factor in the defensive performance.
“He did a nice job in the middle all day for us. He’s played really good football for us all year,” Chinander said. “He’s getting to where he can play more plays in a row, which is what he needed to do.”
Nebraska next plays one of the most pass-happy teams in the Big Ten in Purdue. The Boilermakers lead the conference in pass attempts and pass yardage, and also rank fourth in the country in those categories. Their star wide receivers, sophomores Rondale Moore and David Bell, continue to be a nightmare tandem for any secondary to defend.
The Purdue offense has had Nebraska’s number in Frost’s first two seasons, scoring 42 points in Lincoln in 2018 and 31 points in West Lafayette in 2019. Purdue won both games.
“Their offense does a good job every week, they show almost a new offense,” freshman linebacker Nick Henrich said. “They are just a really creative offense.”
According to Chinander, the Boilermakers’ offensive game plan partly relies on opposing defenses being confused by their formation.
With the loss of senior inside linebacker Colin Miller against Illinois, the Huskers lost a counter to what the Boilermakers could do on the offensive end. After senior inside linebacker Will Honas, most of Nebraska’s linebackers are relatively young, with sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer being the most noteworthy.
Henrich has moved around the linebacker corps, starting at inside before going to outside linebacker and now back at inside linebacker. Despite moving around, Henrich said that he has not had much trouble settling into either position, assisted by the leadership of Honas and Miller.
“Those guys have been everything to us. I couldn’t see how we made progress without them honestly,” Henrich said. “They just do everything the right way. Having leaders really sets the tone for the rest of the guys.”
Chinander and head coach Scott Frost both said that Miller was the heart and soul of the defense. Miller’s injury didn’t stop him from going out to practice last Monday with a practice script on hand.
“He called on Sunday and told me he was feeling good. I didn’t know what to expect,” Chinander said. “He shows up Monday morning with a smile on his face. He’s in every special teams meeting, every defense meeting … We need as many guys like Colin Miller within our program.”
The return of Miller to practice, though in a non-playing role, may be a boost to a program looking for some positives in a somewhat lost season. Henrich said that seeing Miller back in practice last week gave him even more respect for Miller as a person.
The next step for the defense will be to see if the Husker defense can replicate a similar performance to the Iowa game this week or be plagued by inconsistent play again.
“We have enough here. We just have to do it consistently and execute consistently,” Chinander said. “You have to be consistently good on defense in stopping the run week to week and getting off the field on third down...We can’t have those lows like Illinois but it’s great to have a bounce back.”