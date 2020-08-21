March 12 was just another practice day. Late in the evening, after the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's semester-altering announcement, the men's club soccer team gathered like usual on the Mabel Lee fields.
Though they had only reserved the field for an hour and a half, the team played for an extra few hours — the last time with the graduating members.
“We all kind of showed up, and we had that email saying classes would be online for the rest of the semester,” club president Jackson Goddard said. “Some of those guys were seniors, and that was the last time I’ve seen those guys since.”
The team organized a few get-togethers after being asked to leave campus, but couldn’t find the opportunity to give a large send-off to the graduating seniors. This summer, Goddard said players on the team have stayed in contact, played EA Sports’ FIFA with each other and watched matches played in Europe.
One change of many after March 12 was that each of the university’s 38 active sports clubs would have to adapt after the announcement that all classes would be held online for the rest of the semester.
UNL’s club ultimate frisbee team, the Cuddle Raptors, had competed in Missouri for a tournament the weekend prior to the university’s announcement. After returning, the team was supposed to compete in another tournament in Colorado starting March 13. However, the team was informed by the university's announcement that it shouldn’t travel to the upcoming tournament, according to Michaela Ott, president of the Cuddle Raptors.
“It was definitely disappointing. I don’t think it was 100% out of the blue,” Ott said. “We never really, truly realized that [the pandemic] would also affect frisbee. I wouldn’t call it a shock necessarily, but it was a very quick ending to everything.”
The news hit hard for the team’s seniors, whose time with the club had to come to an end months early. To replace the canceled tournament, and to give the seniors some closure, the team traveled to the zoo and went swing dancing. They tried to make the occasion a happy one, but when it became time to say goodbye, that proved difficult.
“We were like, ‘Oh, we’re really done-done here,’” Ott said. “It feels dumb saying it out loud, but frisbee was a way of life for everyone on the team. Just having that all of a sudden stripped away, it was really a reality check for how much the pandemic would affect our lives moving on.”
Chris Daniels, president of the UNL club table tennis team, along with other members of the club, planned on taking a trip to China, the global center of table tennis, during the summer. Those plans, however, were canceled as coronavirus cases rose both domestically and abroad.
The UNL club table tennis team, one of the largest clubs on campus, is a competitive team that runs its season throughout the entire academic year. The National Collegiate Table Tennis Association, which hosts the league the team plays in, canceled the national tournament, which was set to take place in Round Rock, Texas, at the end of the academic year.
Each club adapted to the situation quickly, handling important affairs like electing new presidents remotely. Daniels took back the role after a year away from it. Ott took the reins from Hannah Gavle. Goddard was selected by the former men’s club soccer president, Cole Horner.
One of the biggest concerns facing the club sports teams is the issue of recruitment. Given that club fair days may be in a diminished capacity in the fall or not take place at all, outreach for the clubs must take place either by word of mouth or through social media.
“Right now we are moving to a Facebook/Instagram point of attack,” Daniels said. “For example, on Facebook, there’s a University of Nebraska Class of 2023-2024 page. We’re going to infiltrate those and try to share as much information as we can about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln table tennis team.”
The club soccer team hosts a large tryout for new recruits during the first few weeks of the school year. Last year, there was a slightly smaller tryout than usual, but the team still hosted about 70 players.
Goddard said the kind of person who is attracted to club soccer is typically someone who played competitively before, but also wished to pursue a higher education at UNL. He hopes this kind of person would not be dissuaded by the uncertainty of next semester.
“I think a lot of the guys I know who played club soccer, it was because they had the opportunity to play at a smaller NAIA or D3 school, but they wanted to have a bigger college experience,” Goddard said. “For a lot of us, it feels like obviously soccer is a high priority for us, but it’s not the highest priority for us. I think everyone seems to think ‘Yeah I came to Nebraska, our club soccer team wasn’t the No. 1 reason, but I’m very happy I found it.”
The Cuddle Raptors plan to contact UNL’s Campus Recreation Center in the hopes of sending out an email or setting up fliers for the team around campus.
According to Ott, the big draw for new recruits of the women’s ultimate frisbee team, as is true for most club sports, is the camaraderie present in the team. The bond of the women’s ultimate frisbee team is formed both through the practices and the long car rides spent with each other to and from tournaments.
Without those opportunities, new members may miss part of the ultimate frisbee experience.
“I think [recruiting] is going to be extremely difficult. Without the travel aspect of, ‘Oh we get to go to tournaments and you get to go to these places and stay in a hotel’ — without the car-rides — that’s a draw for many people. Practicing forever is not ideal,” Ott said. “I’m really hoping that we can still try to attract people through our culture and through making new friends.”
While competition is important, so is the fellowship and identity members share with each other as part of that team. That kind of community carries throughout semesters — and pandemics.
“I think what mainly attracts people to the University of Nebraska table tennis team is the camaraderie and the friendships you make,” Daniels said. “Yes, we compete, but we’re first teammates.”