The Big Ten Champions sat back all week after being sent to the No. 1 regional, but answered the bell when needed with a defiant 8-6 opening night win over Northeastern.
Fresh off of a Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament championship, the Huskies offense came to life during the early going. A home run to leadoff the second inning from sophomore infielder Danny Crossen put Northeastern up 1-0.
A double kept the rally going as junior pitcher Cade Povich struggled with his command against one of the top offenses in the country. He worked his way out of the second frame on an unconventional double play as a 8-6-5 relay pegged a Husky runner at third base.
With the Huskers still empty in the hit column, Povich’s rough outing only continued. A typical star, the hurler surrendered back-to-back one-out hits to put two runners in scoring position in the second. Hot-hitting sophomore outfielder Jared Dupere then drove both runners in on a two-run single to give the Huskies a 3-0 advantage.
Control issues remained a factor as a walk put runners on second and third, leading to a wild pitch from Povich that brought Dupere around to score from second base. Junior pitcher Koty Frank came in relief and got two outs on two pitches to hold the score at 4-0.
Down four runs, head coach Will Bolt said that he gathered his team and the dugout and delivered a speech to try and turn the tide. It worked.
“I really didn’t feel like we came out with an aggressive mindset so I reminded them to be more aggressive and be ready to swing,” Bolt said postgame. “I said let’s not get caught up in the moment and let the score get in our head, and we started gathering momentum.”
Nebraska got its biggest swing of the game after junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach began the fourth frame with a single. Two quick outs dampered the rally, but a walk from freshman Brice Matthews put two runners on with two down.
On a 2-0 count, junior infielder Cam Chick took redshirt freshman Sebastian Keane deep with a three-run home run over the right field fence. The swing brought the contest to 4-3, and brought the Husker faithful to their feet in Fayetteville.
“The feeling is second to none, especially in a big game being down and bringing us within one,” Chick said postgame. “There’s no other feeling like that and just being able to help my team sparked us and helped us regroup.”
Frank kept Nebraska consistent on the mound, giving the Huskers eight outs in eight batters. With the score still 4-3, senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark slapped a triple into the gap, and scored on a Schwellenbach sacrifice fly to tie the game at four.
“It’s huge for Koty to come in and get two outs on two pitches, and kind of get his feet settled in the game,” Bolt said. “We grabbed the momentum immediately after that.”
The Huskers poured on three more runs in the sixth inning on three hits with senior outfielder Joe Acker breaking his slump and delivering an RBI single. After seven unanswered tallies by Nebraska the tide had completely shifted in the Huskers’ favor, up 7-4.
Following another clean inning from Frank, senior infielder Luke Roskam started things offensively with a one-out single. Freshman infielder Max Anderson moved him to third on a deep single, and Roskam scored on batter’s interference to put the Huskers up 8-4.
Junior pitcher Jake Bunz relieved Frank in the eighth after back-to-back walks and he loaded the bases after hitting his first batter. The free baserunner came back to haunt him as Northeastern junior infielder Ian Fair knocked in two runs on a single to left field.
Schwellenbach came in to shut the door on the Huskies following Fair’s single and got a fielder’s choice and groundout to limit the damage and hold the score at 8-6. Sophomore outfielder Ben Mageri had a web gem throw from center field to cut down a run at the plate and keep the deficit at two.
Schwellenbach came back in to earn the save in the ninth to set down the Huskies giving the Huskers an 8-6 win. He allowed runners to reach first and second base with two outs, but delivered a ground ball to seal the game.
Every batter in the Husker lineup recorded a hit, as they found their groove in the middle third of the contest. Over that span, Nebraska scored seven runs on six hits and blanked Northeastern from a dominant performance courtesy of Frank.
The win marks the Huskers’ first in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 when they went 1-2 in the Oklahoma City Regional. It was a good sign for the Big Ten Champions, who certainly showed signs of jet lag early in the game.
The Huskers will take on Arkansas Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. in a highly-anticipated matchup between Bolt and his former head coach Dave Van Horn. Northeastern will battle NJIT in an elimination game Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.