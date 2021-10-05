It’s one thing to enter college as a Division I athlete, but to enter college and be told you have to play a new position is another thing entirely.
Yet, for freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause, her change in position hasn’t dampered her performance for Husker volleyball.
Hailing from Papillion, Krause entered Nebraska with quite the resume. As a four year starter for Skutt Catholic High School, Krause finished her high school career with 1,449 kills, 135 solo blocks, four state championships and even the 2019-2020 Nebraska Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year.
Krause was also a member of both the 2020 USA U20 National Team and the 2019 USA 18U National Team that won the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U18 World Championship in Egypt.
With all of these accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Cook adores the tenacity that Krause brings to the court and why he’s made sure she’s on the lineup.
“She’s been one of the best in practice,” Cook said following the Iowa match. “I love the way she competes hard every day. She’s got a real gift in regards to her mindset and that’s why her school won so many championships. We feel like she’s a part of the best lineup.”
As one of five freshmen on the team that has seen action throughout the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Krause has had an intriguing start to her life as a Husker.
For one thing, she’s playing in a different position than she did in high school. Heading into the season, Krause was switched from left side outside hitter to right side outside hitter. Cook understands that changing spots isn’t easy, comparing it to changing from right tackle to left tackle in football.
A player usually doesn’t just flip sides because they get used to one side, according to Cook. Before Nebraska, Krause played left side outside hitter, so a transition to the right side was not going to be easy.
However, Cook wasn’t afraid to put her in the lineup despite the ongoing transition from right side to left side.
“She’s getting more comfortable over there,” Cook said. “We made a decision to put her in the lineup because she competes, talks, does all the things a freshman usually doesn’t do. She’s a warrior.”
Of course the adjustment hasn’t been simple for Krause either. To enter her first year of Division I volleyball in a new position has led to significant competition to establish her spot in the rotation. However, despite the competition for places and the nervousness that comes from it, Krause knows it’s a team effort, in the end.
“The competition is good,” Krause said following the Iowa match. “Of course being nervous from it kind of sucks. But at the same time, having competition is always good. It’s a team effort. Having a great setter, great defense, great players behind me, really helps. It supports me in improving my game.”
Krause has been a part of the lineup since the start of the year, competing in the first 13 matches of the season and only sitting out a total of three sets. On the season thus far, Krause is second on the team in kills with 103 and third in blocks with 37.
Krause’s valor hasn’t gone unnoticed, as she was honored as the Big Ten Freshman Athlete of the Week a little over a week ago. Krause earned the award for her Week Five performance, finishing with 24 kills and a hitting percentage of .500 across two matches.
It also came at a time where the Huskers had lost three straight matches and needed some sparks to restart the fire. As incredible as the achievement was for Krause, she knows she couldn’t have done it without her team.
“It was super exciting,” Krause said following Wednesday’s practice. “I couldn’t have done it without my team behind me. It was super cool to get the groove back just in time for Big Ten play. After those three losses, we did a good job regrouping ourselves and doing that was really beneficial.”
Now as the team enters Week Seven of play, the halfway mark of the season, there’s nothing but stiff competition ahead for the Huskers in the Big Ten. However, the upcoming level of competition is what Krause and her teammates are excited for.
“It’s super fun, and something we’re looking forward to,” Krause said following Wednesday’s practice. “Big Ten play is tough and we got a first glimpse of what it would be like last week. Now, we got the rest of the season.”