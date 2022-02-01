Elite Nebraska freshman gymnast Emma Spence is ready for a new adventure after moving from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada to compete for the Huskers.
After starting gymnastics at around seven years old, Spence built up quite the resume, earning a spot on the Canadian National Team in 2017 and placing high in multiple international competitions representing her home country. In 2020, she was an alternate for the Canadian Olympic team.
But, when she was seven years old, she never imagined where the sport she loved would take her. At first, it was just a fun activity she participated in with her sisters.
“My sisters grew up doing gymnastics and were very involved with sport,” Spence said.
“I did it because I just enjoyed being in the gym working on skills. The excitement of achieving new skills is part of what has kept me in sport for so long.”
After years of hard work in the gym, she was rewarded with making her first Canadian youth national team at 14 years old.
“I was super excited to make the national team,” Spence said. “I didn't expect it when I got into the sport, I was just having fun and enjoying what I was doing, so when I made my way up, I was proud of myself.”
Spence made a mark in the gymnastics world early on as a part of the national team, earning bronze on vault at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This was the first ever artistic gymnastics medal for Canada in the Youth Olympic Games, also earning her the flag bearer role at the closing ceremonies.
“That 2018 Youth Olympics was definitely the highlight of my career,” Spence said. “The whole experience was amazing, and I was honored to be the lone athlete to represent Canada and bring home a medal.”
After starting as a junior elite gymnast, Spence made the senior national team at 16 years old. However, as a high schooler, competing internationally presented some challenges. Spence said missing high school experiences, like some school dances and other athletic events, was difficult. Still, she found the reward to be worth it because it was an opportunity many athletes don’t get a chance to do.
As a high schooler, she was also faced with the decision that many teenagers dread: what comes next. At first, Spence wasn't sure if she wanted to focus on gymnastics through her gym, Burlington Gymnastics Club, or join a collegiate team.
After visiting Nebraska, however, she knew it was where she wanted to call home even though she didn’t see it in person before moving due to COVID-19. According to Nebraska women’s gymnastics head coach Heather Brink, the virtual aspect may have been a challenge in her decision-making process, but Brink wanted Spence to be happy with her decision.
“Unfortunately everything was different for her,” Brink said. “So for Emma, she needed to make sure she took her time to make her decision and be happy with that decision. Her background experience was similar to mine, so I felt an immediate connection, which allowed me to sit and listen and form that relationship through a virtual experience.”
Spence’s time so far at Nebraska has assured her she made the right decision.
“Being recruited by Nebraska showed me all the amazing opportunities it has to offer, and it has exceeded my expectations,” Spence said. “I just love the people and environment — everyone is so friendly. I was nervous because my first visit was literally moving to the U.S., but when I arrived on campus, I immediately felt cared for.”
Despite also training for Canada’s 2022 senior gymnastics team, she said she is prioritizing her NCAA season and wants to help Nebraska’s team in any way she can. In fact, Spence has already made an impact on the team, earning the all-around title against Iowa State and finishing second in the all-around against BYU.
Brink said she wanted Emma to make the decision of prioritizing the collegiate season herself, emphasizing that she should do whatever makes her happy.
“I wanted Emma to make the decision for herself, and in reality, she’s in a good place,” Brink said. “She has learned to thrive in the gym and has built a connection with the girls. The talent level is already there, we just want to keep her happy where she is.”
Like the past two years, this season is filled with concern over COVID-19 protocols and uncertainty about competitions down to who will compete each week. So far, the gymnastics team has had one competition postponed due to health concerns from their opponents, Illinois.
Nonetheless, Spence and the team are optimistic about the future with big goals for the season.
“I am excited for the season and to see what we can do as a team,” Spence said. “I’m grateful for being able to come to Nebraska and look forward to all that lies ahead.”