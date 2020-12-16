Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has earned a second team All-Big Ten selection from coaches of the conference, the Big Ten announced Wednesday.
The 2019 All-Big Ten honorable mention had another impressive year this season, ranking seventh on the team in tackles with 26. He also had two tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for 55 yards.
Taylor-Britt has helped lead an experienced Nebraska secondary this year, and was a main factor in holding the Big Ten’s leading wide receiver, Penn State junior Jahan Dotson, to just two catches for 27 yards when the Huskers and Nittany Lions matched up in November.
Taylor-Britt is the only Nebraska player on either offense or defense to make an All-Big Ten team this year. Though, the Huskers did have six honorable mentions on defense and three on offense.
The defensive honorable mentions include the other three members of the secondary, with senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke all being recognized. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille and senior linebackers Will Honas and JoJo Domann were the other three to earn honorable mentions on defense. Bootle was the only one not to earn the honor from both coaches and media, instead only receiving it from the media.
Yesterday, sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska’s leading wide receiver and third leading rusher, earned an honorable mention nod from both media and coaches, along with senior offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok.