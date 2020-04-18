On a perfect day for football, the Husker virtual spring game gave the fans what they needed. Legends from all eras came to Lincoln to put on the pads and play against each other, making every Husker fan's dreams come true.
With the legends playing in the spring game, the virtual Memorial Stadium was packed and ready for a showdown.
On the white team, the offense was loaded with familiar faces. The white team was led by Heisman trophy winners quarterback Eric Crouch and wide receiver Johnny Rodgers. The rest of the white team was stacked with a classic Husker offensive line along with running back Ahman Green and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr.
The red offense, led by quarterback Tommie Frazier, was the better offense for 59 minutes of the spring game. Frazier had halfback Mike Rozier and wide receiver Irving Fryar along with Bo Pelini-era legends Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah.
The offenses were stacked with players from the Osborne era. It was fair to say, both offenses were loaded and pummeled the Blackshirt legends for the entire game.
Both teams had over 600 yards of offense and scored with relative ease on each other. The white team found itself down 57-41 with about two minutes remaining. The first step was taken when the team scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 57-49.
After a failed onside kick, the white team was destined to lose. The red offense was dominant and the defense had no answer for Frazier, despite him being 45 years old. The one advantage the red offense had was its recent youth legends, some who still play in the NFL.
The white defense needed to do something not done before in the game.
A stop.
This came as a surprise as the white defense had current NFL stars Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David.
Suh could not break through against the offensive line but others on the defense finally came to play. Sophomore junior Cam Taylor-Britt, head coach of the white team, rallied the white defense to a three-and-out.
Now, Crouch came back on the field. There was still about a minute left but the fans knew Crouch had something up his sleeve.
The drive began with a quick pass and then finding Morgan Jr. for a 28-yard catch down the field. Morgan is unique as he is the first Husker receiver to have a 1,000 receiving yard season yet played in one of the most chaotic eras of Husker football.
After that catch, Crouch threw a laser to Rodgers in the back corner of the endzone and the team was a two-point conversion away from tying the game up.
Matt Davison, color commentator, lost his mind on the throw and the comeback. For the two-point conversion, Rodgers ran the same route he did for the first conversion and it worked again, tying the game at 57.
Sophomore running back Wan’Dale Robinson, the head coach of the red team, was shocked as the game went to overtime. Despite having three timeouts, Robinson played it safe.
In overtime, the younger red defense stopped the white offense with playmaking from cornerback Prince Amukamara. Kicker Alex Henery nailed a long field goal to give the white team a 60-57 lead.
The red team’s nightmare turned into reality as Frazier was quickly pressured into making a jump pass which was intercepted on the red team’s first offensive play of overtime.
All the white offense needed was some help from its defense which came at the exact right time. Robinson left disappointed after a blown 16-point lead while the victorious Taylor-Britt came out with a “yeah boy” right after the game ended.
The exchange between the two coaches ended very quickly but most of the fans there didn’t see that.
Instead, the pixelated fans slowly walked out of Memorial Stadium, not knowing the next time there would be football.