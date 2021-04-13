Nebraska junior infielder Cam Chick grew up with baseball.
He would always be watching baseball late on the TV. His father during his college days was a pitcher at Oral Roberts and Missouri. Chick’s brother, who’s eight years older, played as well. Chick was always there, in the stands, observing and dreaming.
Even at a young age, Chick knew he wanted to become a big-time baseball player one day. Chick’s father was eager to realize his son’s dreams. Knowing what it takes to make it to the big stage, he pushed Chick to become a better player on the field.
“Growing up baseball was something that was already in my bloodline and something that was just passed down to me,” Chick said. “I’ve never really not had baseball in my life, and it’s something I fell in love with at a really young age.”
Chick is originally from Columbia, Missouri, where he attended Hickman for his playing days in high school. During his first two years at Nebraska, he had a batting average of .255 with eight home runs and 45 runs batted in.
However, the 2021 season didn’t begin without a rough start, leaving Chick searching for answers. In the end, nothing was clicking for him at the plate. In his first eight games, he batted a miserable 4-for-24 with just a pair of runs batted in and a lone home run. At the tail end of this inconsistency, it even led him to being taken out of the lineup altogether.
Then came the Iowa series on the road, where Chick bounced back with nine RBIs in the final two games of the series, including a grand slam. That performance earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Since then, Chick now leads the Huskers in home runs (6) and runs batted in (23) nearly halfway through the regular season.
“The confidence the coaching staff has continually had in me has helped me figure out my approach and staying within my role at the plate,” Chick said. “I’m not trying to do too much anymore, and I stick with the same approach every time I’m up to bat no matter the situation.”
An offensive weapon for head coach Will Bolt, Chick has become a mainstay in the four hole, or the “clean up” spot in the lineup. Ever since the tide-turning series against the Hawkeyes, he has become a hitter with a balanced approach to knock in baserunners.
“He’s got both sides of the plate covered now, and he’s able to handle not just the fastball but the offspeed pitches as well,” Bolt said. “When you do that, you’re going to become a run-producer, and that’s what he’s become, sparking us in a lot of different ways.”
Chick said the decision to come to Nebraska three years ago was a no-brainer after taking his unofficial visit to the university under former head coach Darin Erstad. He said that visiting Haymarket Park was a dream come true, and coincidentally enough, the downtown Haymarket area has become his favorite part of Lincoln.
“Everywhere you go in this city, you see someone supporting the Huskers, and walking into Haymarket Park and seeing 5,000 people, I was in awe,” said Chick. “Husker nation drew me in and just how strongly they support their athletics, especially downtown in the Haymarket area.”
Off to one of its best starts in team history, Nebraska currently sits alone atop the Big Ten with a record of 15-6, eyeing an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers have won 10 of their last 12 games and show no signs of slowing down their offensive production.
Nebraska leads the conference in batting average, runs and runs batted in, making the Huskers one of the most dangerous offenses in the Big Ten. With players like seniors Jaxon Hallmark and Joe Acker setting the table, Chick has risen to the occasion and become “the guy” when it comes to knocking in runs.
“This is probably the closest group of guys I’ve been with, as everyone including me has taken their role and tried to perfect it, and that’s what has put us in this position,” Chick said. “When you have 39 guys who have your back every time you come to the plate, it lets you loosen up and have a good approach.”
In recent weeks, it has become clear to Chick and the team that they have the ability to do damage and compete with the best of the best. Knowing that they’ve been able to prove it on the field is what Chick has believed all year long, and the team is clicking with him as the centerpiece.
“Obviously putting up 17 runs against Minnesota and then being behind all weekend against Illinois leading to us coming back and winning,” Chick said. “All those little things that are going to add up and get us runs, I think that’s a big eye opener.”
Chick said that being around the game for so long, baseball has taught him to always work harder than the next person, as you never know who’s watching.
Even after the game, he said he hopes to stay connected to baseball, whether it be advancing to the highest level or coaching the next generation of talent.
“I want to be a part of baseball as long as possible, giving my knowledge to young adults or kids to help them get to where they are,” Chick said. “Everyone has had that one person in their life they really clicked with to get them where they are today, and I want to be that person for someone coming up.”