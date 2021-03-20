It had been 13 innings since the Huskers’ last run, dating back to last weekend against the Hawkeyes. Head coach Will Bolt called for a much more competitive outing from his hitters and in the third inning, he got it.
Nebraska jumped on Iowa sophomore starting pitcher Drew Irvine just a week after being held to one run by the Waukee, Iowa native. The Huskers piled on three home runs in the third inning to push their advantage to a seemingly insurmountable 7-0 lead.
Junior infielder Cam Chick got the Huskers on the board first with a grand slam, which was followed up by a home run by freshman infielder Max Anderson on the next pitch. Freshman infielder Jack Steil crushed a two-run homer later in the third inning.
“[Chick] sat all day yesterday and got a pinch hit appearance but coming in we knew we wanted to get him in the lineup today,” Bolt said postgame. “The two home runs were huge, obviously the grand slam was a momentum change, and I was really proud of his performance today.”
It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to answer with a big offensive showing of their own, with six runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to one. The damage was limited on a punchout by Nebraska sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg to get out of a bases loaded jam.
Chick found the outfield fence again in the sixth inning to give him his second home run of the game and sixth RBI. He was struggling coming into the day, only hitting .167, and left a confidence-boosting day in Iowa City batting .241 after a 3-for-5 performance. The second homer extended Nebraska’s lead to 10-7.
Nebraska senior starting pitcher Chance Hroch reamined spotless through three complete innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, giving up one run. He was responsible for five runs total on the day and surrendered six hits while only walking one batter. However, his performance was enough to earn the win for the Huskers.
Heading in to finish the sixth inning, it was Bragg who went two complete innings and only gave up one earned run to carry Nebraska down the stretch. Sophomore two-way player Spencer Schwellenbach also came in to close the game.
“We knew we were going to give it to Schwelly in the eighth and he was dynamite on the mound today for us,” Bolt said. “He’s too good an arm to have only thrown 1.1 innings this season and he was great today.”
At the plate, Schwellenbach went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and recorded the save for the Huskers. It marks his second appearance on the mound this season with both coming in relief.
There was no shortage of offensive production on Saturday afternoon as both teams combined for 18 runs and 25 hits on a hitter-friendly day. The wind was blowing outwards all day, resulting in five home runs between both teams.
A day after being blanked and held to only three hits, the Huskers’ offense flexed their muscles on a bounceback day for Bolt’s squad.
However, one thing to note leaving today’s game was the lack of production from the bottom half of the order against Iowa. Hitters six through nine went a combined 2-for-16 from the plate while the top half combined to go 11-for-22.
“We have to keep our foot on the gas, and stay more aggressive while using all parts of the field going forward,” Bolt said. “We are going to come out and play our brand of baseball and start to expect to win these games.”
The Huskers (6-4) will battle Iowa (4-6) one more time tomorrow in the series finale at 1 p.m. on BTN+. Junior pitcher Shay Schanaman will take the mound for Nebraska and will square off against sophomore pitcher Duncan Davitt.