Heading into the end of the indoor track and field season, Nebraska junior thrower Burger Lambrechts Jr. was already one of the most accomplished athletes on the team.
Before the Big Ten Indoor Track Championships on Feb. 27, Lambrechts was a two time USTFCCCA All-American and an All-Big Ten Second Team selection for shot put. However, despite these laurels, Lambrechts didn’t have a shot put throw over 20 meters. That changed at the Big Ten Championship.
Lambrechts set a new personal best at the meet with an attempt of 20.54 meters, more than two feet longer than the next-closest throw. Lambrechts was, as a result, the Big Ten champion and was named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Championships for his performance.
The throw and the championship came as the result of a season’s worth of hard work for Lambrechts, even with an atypical start to his training the week of the championship.
“My training the week of the Big Ten Championship was horrible,” Lambrechts said. “The Monday of Big Ten week I was feeling the tendonitis in my knee so bad that I couldn’t get a throw off. I did a few throws without an implement, which is very much not ideal for championship week.”
Lambrechts slowly progressed over the next few days with some lighter throws. He then made the decision on Wednesday to rest his knee for the remainder of the week until the championship on Saturday. Even with an injury setback, not competing was never an option for Lambrechts.
“I don’t really let myself think that way,” Lambrechts said. “I had a lot of pain in my knee, but we have great trainers, and I had full confidence that they would be able to get me in shape. I looked at it as just more work I need to do to get my body back where I needed it.”
Lambrechts kept his focus throughout the week, and by Saturday he was ready to compete in the championship. Keeping concentration by remembering the training he went through all season and the changes to technique worked on in practice, all that was left to do was throw.
On his third attempt, Lambrechts found what he calls the “sweet spot” in his technique, the moment where everything clicks and the throws go the furthest. The attempt landed at 19.95 meters, a new personal best and just short of the 20-meter benchmark.
Michigan sophomore John Meyer threw a 19.90 on his next attempt, putting pressure on Lambrechts to reach the 20-meter mark. Lambrechts said he ignored the pressure and tried to treat one of the most important throws as if it were any other. On his fifth attempt, he found the sweet spot again and had his new personal best — his first throw of over 20 meters and the championship winner.
“When I looked up, and I saw how far it went over that line, it was just a rush of adrenaline,” Lambrechts said. “This is something that’s been a long-term goal of mine, so after the throw I had to run over to my coach and give him a big hug because it was that special of a moment for us.”
Lambrechts qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships and finished fifth in the shot put, the best finish of a Nebraska men’s athlete in that event since 2004. For his efforts on the season, Lambrechts was named a first-team All-American at shot put, his first first-team selection at the national level.
With those accomplishments in hand and the 20-meter goal reached, Lambrechts has set his sights on new goals for the outdoor track season.
His new goal is 21.1 meters, the qualifying distance for the Olympics. Lambrechts plans to reach it the same way he got past 20 meters: by staying focused, remaining true to his technique and trusting in his coaches and trainers.
“I’m not going to stress out if I don’t make it, but I know that with some more training I can do it,” Lambrechts said. “I just want to compete well, hit my sweet spot and whatever place I get then I’ll be happy with because I know I did my best.”