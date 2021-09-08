For the second consecutive week, the Nebraska football team is playing an opponent for the first time in program history.
Following Nebraska’s 52-7 beatdown over Fordham, the Huskers welcome an opponent to Memorial Stadium this weekend that should represent a significant step up in quality. The Buffalo Bulls of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is Saturday’s foe, a team one year removed from being nationally ranked and appearing in the MAC Championship Game.
The Bulls, under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist, are a program that has consistently been the best of the MAC over the past half-decade. Former head coach Lance Leipold, now at the University of Kansas, did the heavy lifting to get the Bulls to that point.
The combination of Leipold’s departure, players transferring from the program to follow their former coach and the loss of former running back Jaret Patterson to the National Football League (NFL) have led to a rather pessimistic attitude around the team entering 2021. The Bulls were picked fourth in the MAC East Division in the preseason media poll, meaning it could be an uphill battle for Linguist and Buffalo to return to the conference championship.
Buffalo impressed in its season opener with a 69-7 demolition of Wagner. Several of the players that starred in the Bulls’ season-opening contest will no-doubt have an impact on Saturday’s game. Here are some Buffalo players to watch:
Kevin Marks Jr., RB:
Marks Jr. and the aforementioned Patterson made up one of the best backfield tandems in college football last season. Had Buffalo played more than six games in the 2020 regular season, the two would’ve received a lot more national attention.
At any rate, the senior running back and 2020 All-MAC Third Team selection is looking to pick up right where he left off in 2020. In just seven games, Marks Jr. ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry last season, which ranked second in Buffalo program history and ranked No. 26 nationally.
If that wasn’t enough, Marks Jr. rushed for 138 yards and the game-winning touchdown in the 2020 Camellia Bowl, a Buffalo victory over Marshall.
This is a long-winded way to say that, based on what we’ve seen from Nebraska’s run defense so far, Marks Jr. could be a problem on Saturday. Nebraska is giving up an average of 148 yards per game on the ground, so major defensive corrections will need to be made in order to slow him down.
At 6-feet tall and a little over 200 pounds, Marks Jr. presents an interesting combination of size and speed. He’s powerful enough to lower his shoulder and barrel through defenders, and quick enough to blow past second and third-level defenders when he gets free.
He performed admirably against Wagner, carrying the ball 13 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns, but should be in line for a more significant workload on Saturday.
If Nebraska is to win on Saturday, slowing down Marks Jr. has to be the No. 1 priority.
James Patterson, LB:
Buffalo still has a Patterson on its roster this season. Jaret’s twin brother, James, leads the Bulls’ defense and is entering his fourth season starting at linebacker.
The senior from Glendale, Maryland is a team captain and is coming off a 2020 campaign where he finished as a All-MAC First Team selection. Last season, he started all seven games, led the Bulls in tackles with 63 and recorded an interception and a forced fumble for good measure.
Patterson is the central figure of a Bulls defense that, on the whole, is a sound unit. Aside from the bowl game, Buffalo just played schools from the MAC last season, but the Bulls were one of the top units in the country in terms of points allowed per game. Buffalo ranked No. 30 in the country with 21.9 points allowed per game.
The Bulls also ranked No. 30 in the country in total defense last season, 34 places above Nebraska, so it’s safe to expect Buffalo to be ready to play defensively. Against Wagner, the Bulls allowed just 97 total yards.
Taylor Riggins, DE:
The fifth-year senior defensive end missed the entire 2020 season, but seems to be picking right back up from his impressive campaign in 2019.
In his last healthy season, Riggins played in 13 games and started 12 of those contests en-route to becoming a First Team All-MAC selection. He recorded 50 tackles, was second in the conference with 8.5 sacks, had 10.5 tackles for loss and recorded three fumble recoveries.
Riggins has a nose for the football and is extremely quick in getting to the quarterback, making him a priority for a Husker offensive line that wasn’t tested against Fordham. Last week against Wagner, Riggins had a monster performance with six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.
Keeping junior quarterback Adrian Martinez upright will be a tall task for Nebraska on Saturday, especially after Nebraska allowed five sacks to Illinois in Week Zero. Limiting Riggins’ impact on Saturday’s contest should greatly assist Nebraska in those efforts.
Kyle Vantrease, QB:
Buffalo is certainly a run-first outfit, but the Bulls have the benefit of relying on a veteran quarterback when the situation calls for it.
Vantrease, a senior, has started 16 consecutive games for Buffalo. Over his tenure as the Bulls’ quarterback, he’s won a MAC East Championship and two bowl games, meaning the quarterback is unlikely to be intimidated by the hostile environment Memorial Stadium presents.
In 2020, Vantrease completed over 62% of his passes for a total of 1,326 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. When he took over the starting quarterback gig six games into the 2019 season, it was more of the same story, as he finished the final eight games of that season with 1,163 total passing yards, eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Vantrease is more of a game-manager type, but is still more than capable of pushing balls down the field when needed and has plenty of arm strength. Buffalo’s run-first offense sets up the deep pass, and if the two are able to work in tandem on Saturday, Vantrease is very capable of making key plays with his arm.