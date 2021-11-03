Ohio State football can best be described as a hypothetical Death Star since head coach Ryan Day’s ascendance to head coach in 2019. The Buckeyes haven’t lost a single Big Ten game since Day took over and only once was a conference game decided by a single score.
On top of that, Day’s Buckeyes have particularly owned the Big Ten West. Only three games against the opposing division can be considered competitive: the 2020 and 2019 Big Ten Championships along with the 2021 season opener against Minnesota.
There were questions about whether the Buckeyes could reload from two College Football Playoff seasons heading into the season, especially after an early loss to then-No. 12 Oregon. The defense was particularly scrutinized, giving up 501 yards to Tulsa the week after the Ducks put up 269 yards on the ground, and freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud came under fire for not replicating Justin Fields’ performance immediately.
Since the Oregon and Tulsa games, Ohio State has since regained its elite status in the college football landscape.
Here are some Buckeyes to watch for against Nebraska:
TreVeyon Henderson, RB:
Ohio State’s offenses have been defined by great running back plays since former head coach Urban Meyer’s arrival back in 2012. Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde and J.K. Dobbins are just a few that have led excellent ground games for the Buckeyes in past seasons.
In 2020, the Buckeyes offense was stellar, but missed a truly elite running back. Trey Sermon, last year’s starting running back and an Oklahoma transfer, had great games against Northwestern and Clemson in the postseason but was still a significant step down compared to Dobbins.
True freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, a five-star recruit who enrolled at Ohio State in January 2021, has taken the starting reins and turned into not only one of the best freshmen in college football, but also one of the best running backs in the game.
Henderson’s game is also complemented by what could be the best Buckeyes offensive line yet under Day. The offensive line averages 3.14 line yards per carry on any down, fifth in the country and ranks third in line yards per carry on standard downs.
The Huskers did limit Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner following a five-touchdown performance against Michigan last Saturday, to just 61 rushing yards on Sept. 26, but the Husker rush defense has steadily declined since then.
Michigan ran well against the Huskers in the second half, Minnesota used a balanced offensive attack that produced well and Purdue reached over 100 rushing yards for the second time this season against the Huskers.
That isn’t a damning blow to Nebraska’s defense, contrary to belief over the last couple of weeks, but Henderson will be able to tell if Nebraska still has “it” when defending the run.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR:
It was hard to pick just one Ohio State wide receiver to watch. The Buckeyes rely on three receivers to get moving through the air, which isn’t a shock considering how dynamic the receiving trio are. Senior receiver Chris Olave has been among the best in college football for two seasons, and will deservingly get a lot of attention on Saturday from Nebraska’s defense.
Like Olave, junior receiver Garrett Wilson also tends to line up more on the outside as a receiver in the 2021 Buckeye offense. Wilson is currently the most productive receiver on Ohio State’s roster but the most dynamic receiver of the Buckeye offense comes in the slot.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, another coveted five-star recruit, quickly turned heads with a spectacular catch against Nebraska last season. In 2021, Smith-Njigba is a favorite target of freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, hauling in 35 catches so far.
Smith-Njigba hauled in seven catches for 145 yards against Oregon earlier this season and in his last three games has caught 17 passes for 299 yards. The receiver was the most productive of any Buckeye against Penn State, with six receptions for 97 yards, highlighting the chemistry between Stroud and himself.
Nebraska’s defense did put a lid on Oklahoma’s big-play offense and held receivers like Purdue junior David Bell and Michigan State junior Jalen Nailor largely in check. Still, Nebraska has struggled to defend the middle third of the field, either through linebacker play or inexperienced secondary play, and Smith-Njigba can thrive over that area.
The Husker defense will have to choose how it would rather be beaten, and neither choice is good. Stroud continues to impress and develop in his first collegiate season, leading one of the most efficient offenses in the country, and that’s thanks to the weapons that surround him.
Denzel Burke, CB:
The Buckeyes’ defense at the start of the season was their achilles’ heel. After making defensive tweaks after the Oregon loss, specifically in defensive play calling duties, Ohio State has improved defensively, but certainly isn’t invincible.
As seen against Penn State last Saturday, the Nittany Lions moved the ball relatively well one week after a catastrophic showing against Illinois. Although the Nittany Lions lost, senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for over 300 yards while two receivers went over 100 yards.
Ohio State freshman defensive back Denzel Burke has stepped up as a starting cornerback after injuries took down both senior cornerback Sevyn Banks and junior cornerback Cameron Brown early in the season. That, combined with losing senior safety Josh Proctor, has put immense pressure on another relatively young player at a notoriously hard position.
Burke has stepped up in his role, quickly establishing himself as the No. 1 cornerback, and hasn’t lost his spot, even as Brown and Banks came back. Another part of Burke’s game is his ability to play the deep ball, giving up just one catch of 20+ yards so far despite being recruited as a wide receiver coming out of high school.
Whether the Huskers dare to target Burke will be interesting. After all, he went largely unchallenged against the Nittany Lions. Burke had just two targets last Saturday, and though Penn State passed well, the Huskers don’t have a receiving corps as talented as the Nittany Lions.
Burke’s performance can dictate the success of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and company come Saturday.
Haskell Garrett, DT:
Ohio State has increased its blitzing since secondary coach Matt Barnes took over defensive play calling responsibilities, in part to free up pass rushers on the outside and create one-on-one matchups. That’ll put pressure on the entire Husker offensive line to communicate and be properly prepared, but those blitzes are also successful due to interior defensive play of the Buckeyes.
The state of Nebraska’s offensive line is pretty obvious, but this noteworthy matchup will rely more on the interior. Senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett has stood out, leading the Buckeyes in sacks and tackles-for-loss.
Sophomore center Cam Jurgens has particularly been sturdy as a pass protector, rarely yielding sacks and pressures in his spot. Sophomore guard Nouredin Nouili has produced in his newfound starting spot, creating a solid Husker interior that will need all hands on decks to keep Martinez calm in the pocket.
Garrett’s play also extends to the interior ground game, an area where Nebraska has struggled all year long. His chance of blowing up run plays should result in him making a significant impact.
Garrett is the engine for Ohio State’s defensive line this season, and his presence has helped other Buckeyes do significantly well. His presence will definitely be worth monitoring on Saturday afternoon.