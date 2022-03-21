Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens declared for the NBA draft Monday morning.
McGowens was the jewel of head coach Fred Hoiberg’s 2021 recruiting class, eventually converting his five-star potential into averaging 16.8 points per game and eight Big Ten freshman of the week honors.
“Bryce told our staff that he has decided to declare for the NBA Draft,” Hoiberg said in a statement released Monday. “Bryce has put a lot of thought into this decision, and we will do everything we can to support him as he prepares for the NBA Draft and the start of his professional career.”
Despite enduring a season overall wrought with hardship for Nebraska men’s basketball, McGowens was a pivotal piece in the team’s three-game winning streak to close the regular season. Though he missed the last win over Wisconsin, McGowens scored 26 points en route to a 78-70 win over then-No. 23 Ohio State.
Though McGowens’ departure was expected, Hoiberg still faces the challenge of replacing his production from last season. McGowens ended the season as Nebraska’s highest-ever scoring freshman in both points per game and total points.
The team announced yesterday the transfer of junior guard Sam Griesel from North Dakota State who averaged 14.3 points per game last season. Griesel will likely be an important piece in filling the hole left by McGowens.