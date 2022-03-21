Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow, especially early. High 42F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.