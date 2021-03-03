Two days from now, Nebraska baseball will start its campaign to the strangest Big Ten championship in history. Like any team, much of its hopes lay on its bullpen, where a variety of pieces have a chance to make their mark on the season.
After a 7-8 start last term, the Huskers’ COVID-19 induced layoff has lasted for a year. For junior LHP Cade Povich, the shortened season and layoff allowed him to expand on his pitching arsenal. He started four games last season, leading the team in innings (21.1) and posted a 5.06 ERA, the second-best mark on the team.
“I think those few games I was able to learn a little more about myself, and the adjustments I needed to make to become a better pitcher,” Povich said in a press conference Tuesday. “We added a cutter and worked on getting all my pitches to be consistent through my outings this spring.”
One of the depth pieces in the bullpen, junior RHP Colby Gomes, will miss the season after a setback in his recovery from a small medical procedure performed last year. He was tied for the second most innings on the team last year with 15.2 pitched.
Without midweek games, the Huskers won’t have the luxury of slowly working players into the lineup in a conference-only schedule. It will be a challenge for the younger players to work themselves into the system and learn when the opportunities present themselves with less games.
“We have made it clear that if there was ever a year where we will need 1-38 to contribute, this is that year,” head coach Will Bolt said in a press conference Tuesday. “We’re going to have to play right away the guys that are going to give us the best chance to win, and not really have the chance to ease guys in.”
As the season is now within days, players’ morale and excitement levels have been high as they are prepared for their first games this weekend.
“Our guys have had an awesome attitude, and haven’t really asked for much besides an opportunity to go out and get after it.” Bolt said. “We have kept a mindset of we’re just going to get better today, and without a shadow of a doubt that’s what we’ve done.”
Senior graduate transfer RHP Chance Hroch, who transferred from New Mexico State, will look to bolster the starting staff and add another consistent arm to it. In 2019, he pitched to a near perfect 10-1 record, posting with a 2.74 ERA to go along with it.
Although this is his first season with Nebraska, Hroch said he has felt good in bullpen sessions as he looks to establish himself as a weekend starter this week against Purdue. With a tough matchup against Purdue for the opening series, he has not overwhelmed himself before the games.
“Coming here after thinking my college career was over has been a shock for me, but I feel like I’ve really settled in and like where I’m at in Lincoln,” Hroch said in a press conference Tuesday. “For me I like to know the speed of the runners and the power threats, so I try not to get too much into swings and everything because then I psych myself out and we don’t want to do that.”
With no fans being allowed at conference games, Nebraska will need to start fast and create energy within themselves for these long weekend stretches. In a season unlike any other, the oddly scheduled series will present a challenge unforeseen by any Husker team before.
“I know a lot of guys made the decision to come to Nebraska because the fans are so great, and we talk about having motivation from within to help us,” Bolt said. “If baseball is a game where the motivation from external factors is the only thing driving you, the team probably won’t be consistent.”
Many new protocols and precautions have been put in place for Nebraska to ensure the safety of the team on road trips. Other sports, such as basketball and volleyball, have seen season series’ canceled due to concerns with the pandemic. Bolt hopes that postponements won’t hinder the flow of his squad, as his team has made plenty of sacrifices just to make it this far.
“Our guys have been making sacrifices for quite a while dating back to fall, and now that it’s go time they’re going to do what it takes for a chance to compete,” Bolt said. “You always talk about it being a business trip, and that is essentially what this year will look like to stay safe this season.”
The Huskers open their season this weekend in Round Rock, Texas against Purdue for a four-game series beginning Friday, March 5th at 3:00 p.m. All four games can be watched on BTN+ and listened to on Husker Sports Network.