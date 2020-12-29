Nebraska volleyball, along with the rest of the Big Ten, received its schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday night.
After the 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and moved to the spring, the Huskers will return to the court in January to begin a 22-game slate. The Big Ten schedule will be 11 weeks, and teams will play the same opponent twice each week. Nebraska will not play any nonconference matches.
Each team will have five weeks where both matchups are at home, five where both are on the road, and one week where they will play one match at home and one on the road.
Nebraska will open its season on the road against Indiana on Jan. 22. The Huskers will have home series against Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State. The road series will come against the Hoosiers, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan and 2019 national runner-up Wisconsin. The home-and-away will come against Iowa.
The Huskers will not play Purdue or Michigan State, which finished fifth and ninth in the conference, respectively, last season.
Nebraska’s regular season will conclude on April 2 against Penn State, less than a week prior to the beginning of the NCAA Tournament on April 8.
“We are so excited to finally know the who, where and when of our schedule for spring of 2021,” Huskers head coach John Cook said in a press release. “The Big Ten and coaches worked hard to come up with a fair and competitive schedule for everyone. Playing the same team back to back will really bring out the best in teams and coaches. Husker Nation will be fired up to watch Big Ten volleyball.
The Big Ten has traditionally been strong in volleyball, with at least half of the conference’s teams making the NCAA Tournament every year since 2015. Nebraska missed the Final Four for the first time since 2014 last season, losing in the regional final to Wisconsin.
“There is no room for error or playing into the season,” Cook said. “This schedule is like riding a horse in the Kentucky Derby. Get out of the gate and hang on for a wild ride.”
The Huskers’ full schedule with dates for each game can be found on huskers.com.