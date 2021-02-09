The 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be returning to Indianapolis, Indiana for the second consecutive year, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue that hosted the 2010 and 2015 Final Four, will host the tournament. It was previously scheduled to be at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The tournament is still scheduled to run from March 10 through March 14.
According to the release, the decision to change host cities was made in collaboration with the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors as well as the conference office. The conference said that the decision was based on multiple factors, but chief among them was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents.
The 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be taking place in Indianapolis at the same time as the men’s tournament, and the conference said having both in the same city will, “allow for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.” The women’s tournament will run March 9 through March 13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the site of last year’s men’s tournament.
This may also serve as a trial run for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which is slated to take place at different sites around the state of Indiana. If the Big Ten operates both the men’s and women’s tournament without any major hiccups, it could be a sign of good things to come.
Chicago will host the Big Ten Tournament again in 2023.