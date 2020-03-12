In the midst of a global coronavirus outbreak, the Big Ten announced today that all athletic-related activities have been cancelled.
The Big Ten said in a statement it will be canceling all conference and non-conference activities for the rest of the academic year. This includes conference tournaments, participation in NCAA tournaments and competitions and all spring sports.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.
In addition to athletic events, the conference announced a moratorium on all on and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
This comes just after the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament which started on Wednesday.