The Big Ten announced its conference schedule in a press release Wednesday afternoon, opting to utilize a 20-game conference slate for the third consecutive year.
According to the release, each team may play up to seven nonconference games. The Big Ten also has a contingency plan in place for the potential rescheduling of games, as this year’s schedule is built with two sets of “collapsible byes” during the weeks of Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, along with the weeks of Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5.
For example, Nebraska doesn’t play Jan. 25-28 or March 1-5, giving it room to reschedule an opponent if the opportunity arises.
As for the scheduling details, each team will play seven Big Ten opponents home-and-away, and six teams once, for a total of 20. Those six games are divided into three home games and three away games, according to the release.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers open conference play on Monday, Dec. 21 at preseason No. 7 Wisconsin. Nebraska’s home opener is four days later, a Christmas matchup with preseason No. 25 Michigan — one of four Big Ten games played on Dec. 25. The Huskers last played on Christmas in 2014 against Ohio in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.
The Big Ten’s depth will undoubtedly provide a test for Hoiberg’s squad, as half of Nebraska’s conference opponents are Preseason AP Top 25 teams. Five of Nebraska’s first seven conference opponents are in the preseason poll, with the two exceptions being Purdue and Indiana.
Nebraska faces Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State twice in 2020-21. The Huskers’ single-game home opponents are Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while their road opponents are Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.
The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 10-14 in Chicago, and start times will be announced at a later date.
Nebraska opens its season in the Golden Window Classic on Nov. 25-29. As of now, it looks like the Huskers will play two opponents of the six-team field, and open the regular season against McNeese State on Nov. 25, though that has yet to be announced by Nebraska.
An updated look at the Huskers’ schedule can be found here.