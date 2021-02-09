The Big Ten announced its intent to play a 44-game, conference-only softball schedule, according to a Tuesday morning release.
Nebraska is slated to play Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State twice, Michigan and Purdue three times and the remaining conference teams four times. The Huskers’ season will begin with a trip to Leesburg, Florida for three days of play against other Big Ten teams at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex from Feb. 26-28.
According to the release, each team will play a doubleheader on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the season-opening event — with a different opponent lined up each day. Nebraska opens with a doubleheader with Indiana on Feb. 26, and plays Michigan State and Ohio State on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Big Ten softball will return to Florida March 11-14 following a conference-wide week off. Nebraska has a pair of three-game series lined up against Michigan and Purdue, before another conference-mandated week off.
Following the week off, teams return to play games at campus sites. According to the release, each team will play eight weekends of four-game series against conference opponents. The Huskers open hosting Penn State for a series slated to begin on Friday, March 26 before traveling to Rutgers the following weekend.
On April 16, Nebraska travels to Minnesota for a four-game series. The Golden Gophers are ranked No. 20 in Division I Softball’s Preseason Poll, one of two Big Ten teams to crack the rankings. Michigan is the other, who the Huskers play an aforementioned doubleheader against in Florida.
Nebraska closes the regular season with a four-game series at Iowa beginning on May 7, and a series at Northwestern at May 14. According to the release, since every team in the conference will be playing at least two games against every other team, there will be no Big Ten Tournament in 2021.
A link to Nebraska’s full schedule can be found here.