The Big Ten announced its plans to play a 44-game, conference-only baseball schedule in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
According to the release, the schedule will consist of 13 weeks. Teams will have five weekends of four games and eight weekends with three games. Nebraska will host Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan. The Huskers will travel to Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Michigan State, Rutgers and Indiana.
Nebraska opens the season on the weekend of March 5, playing a four-game series against Purdue at a neutral location in Round Rock, Texas. It will be the Huskers’ first game since March 11 of last year, where they defeated Northern Colorado.
At U.S. Bank Stadium the following week, Nebraska will split a four-game series with two games each against Iowa and Ohio State. It then makes the trip down to Iowa City to play three more games against the Hawkeyes March 19-21.
There are two pod weekends, from May 7-9 and May 21-23. On the first weekend, Nebraska will play two games each against Indiana and Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. For the latter slate, the Huskers will take on Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Indiana.
Michigan will come to town for the regular-season finale beginning on May 28. The Big Ten Tournament, slated to take place in Omaha, will no longer be happening, as Nebraska will play every team in the conference at least three times. The conference announced the same directive when the softball schedule was released earlier this month.
The full Nebraska baseball schedule can be found here.