The Big Ten Conference announced a new 10-game schedule for the 2020 football season Wednesday morning.
This adjusted schedule comes after the conference announced all fall sports would only play conference games. The first Big Ten game will take place on Sept. 3 between Ohio State and Illinois.
Nebraska will still open the season on Sept. 5 as previously planned, but will take on Rutgers on the road. The matchup with Purdue, which was originally meant to be the season opener, will be the Huskers’ second-to-last regular season game on Nov. 14.
Michigan State is the only team the Huskers will face that was not on the team’s original schedule.
In the announcement, the Big Ten said the schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. The announcement also included the conference’s COVID-19 medical protocols, which includes testing twice a week for high-contact sports. Other sports will be required to test once a week at minimum.
Start dates will be postponed for all other fall sports through at least Sept. 5.
Chancellor Ronnie Green and Bill Moos also released a statement Wednesday morning following the schedule release, saying that the top priority is safety and that the school is currently finalizing details and protocols for football gamedays.
“The top priority remains to conduct a football season in the safest and healthiest manner possible for everyone involved,” they said in the statement. “There are still many steps ahead before we can take the field in September, beginning with opening preseason camp later this week. But there is no question this is an exciting day at Nebraska. Our players and coaching staff now have a schedule in front of them, and Husker fans can see how the 2020 season will unfold.”
Nebraska’s full football schedule is below:
Sept. 5: at Rutgers
Sept. 12: Illinois
Sept. 19: Wisconsin
Sept. 26: at Iowa
Oct. 3: Minnesota
Oct. 10: at Ohio State
Oct. 17: Bye week
Oct. 24: at Northwestern
Oct. 31: Penn State
Nov. 7: Bye week
Nov. 14: at Purdue
Nov. 21: Michigan State
Dec. 5: Big Ten Championship